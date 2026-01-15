Food Network’s Stephanie Boswell & John Henson Drop Bombshell Engagement News

What To Know Halloween Baking Championship stars Stephanie Boswell and John Henson surprised fans by announcing their engagement on Instagram.

The couple, who have worked together on the show since 2021, kept their relationship private, leaving fans and colleagues delighted and shocked by the news.

Numerous Food Network personalities and fans congratulated the pair, expressing excitement and affection for the newly engaged couple.

Halloween Baking Championship fans got a major surprise this week when two of the show’s stars, judge Stephanie Boswell and host John Henson, revealed they are engaged!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (January 13), Boswell shared a close-up snap of her flashy engagement ring, writing alongside it, “YES YES A THOUSAND TIMES YES!!! WE’RE ENGAGED!!! My love @realjohnhenson and I are making it official.”

She added, “Stay tuned for me bargain dress hunting and a backyard wedding with chickens in the background!”

Henson commented on the post, writing, “I have never felt happier or more at peace than when I’m with you. I am the luckiest man ever. (And that doesn’t even include the desserts!).”

The Food Network stars have worked together on Halloween Baking Championship since 2021, when Henson returned to hosting duties. Henson previously hosted seasons three to five, but missed Season 6 (likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic). He returned for Season 7. Boswell joined Carla Hall and Zac Young as a judge in the sixth season.

Fans reacted with delight and surprise to the engagement announcement, as most didn’t even know Boswell and Henson were dating.

“Awe I didn’t know you both were a couple! How cute! Congratulations to you both!” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Congratulations!! I love you both and had no idea you were together!! So much love to you both!” said another.

“Omggggg I didn’t even know my two favorite food network stars were a thing! You two are the cutest ever❤️,” another added.

Another wrote, “I’M SCREAMING 😭😭😭 Forever obsessed with you two as a couple. Congratulations!”

“WHAAAT. Two of my favorite humans?? Engaged?? Alert the press, send Paul Revere to roust the Minutemen!!!” quipped one user.

“Wait what ? Congratulations and the sense of humor you two have , there probably isn’t a dull moment,” said another.

Fellow Halloween Baking Championship judge, Young, added, “Already shopping for my flower girl dress.”

How’d That Get On My Plate? host Sunny Anderson wrote, “STEPHANIIEEEEEEEEEEEE OMGAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Former Halloween Baking Championship contestant Cory Allen Jones added, “I love this! Congratulations to you both! 💙”

Chopped judge Tiffani Faison commented, “CONGRATS SWEET GIRL!!!!!! 🫶💫.”

Henson was previously married to Corie Hirschtick from 2000 to 2006 and Jill Benjamin from 2010 to 2024. He has two children from his previous relationships.