‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Fans Blast Show’s New ‘Sudden Death’ Twist

The popular Halloween Baking Championship returned for its 11th season on the Food Network on Monday (September 15) with 10 new budding bakers taking to the kitchen to create some spooky treats. However, a new format twist has left many fans disappointed.

Unlike previous seasons, which saw the 10 contestants competing in two rounds, resulting in 20 creations overall, Season 11 sees just one round featuring all 10 bakers. The bottom three contestants are then placed in a “Sudden Death” round, with the loser being eliminated.

Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young are this season’s judges and decide which bakers leave the competition and who will ultimately walk away with $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion. John Henson serves as host.

After learning of the new format on Monday’s premiere, fans took to Reddit to complain, with one user writing, “Halloween Baking Championship 2025, you ruined half the reason we watch.”

“This sudden death thing is so stupid, half the reason we watched was to see all bakers make 2 desserts so 20 creations… And yet here they make 10 and then 3, that is just… Who decided this?” the user continued, saying the original format worked because the first round would allow bakers to “work out some jitters” and come back stronger in round two.

They added, “I don’t know who runs these shows but jfc man you guys just don’t get it, the format both baking championship and Halloween wars had were perfect… It’s why we’ve all been hooked year after year. It’s not just changing scenery it’s willy nilly changing the fundamentals of the challenge, it didn’t need changed.”

Many others agreed, with one commenter writing, “I left the showrunner a message on Instagram. I doubt I’ll hear back, but I would be interested to hear her side of this debacle.”

“It’s sad to see this show not showing more of the baking. It is called the Halloween Baking Championship,” said another.

“I didn’t get the memo that this is how it will be every week?! I had hoped it was a weed-out for the premiere,” another added.

Another wrote, “Agreed, new format is horrible. This show is not MasterChef, also that first episode felt like it was written by TLC. So much scripted drama, halloween baking championship is not a novela.”

Others agreed that the first episode focused too much on drama, with one Reddit user writing, “I don’t care for the focus on hysterics.”

“I just felt like there was too much crying and not nearly enough baking,” said another.

“Couldn’t even finish the episode. This is the first time I am not going to bother watching more,” another added.

Some also criticized the new set, with the balcony, in particular, causing much frustration.

“The balcony is terrible, not only do they look stupid all crammed up there but the ooos and awss, the giggling and camera cutting back… Absolutely ridiculous. When the judges are judging it’s their time, I don’t need to see the cast every waking second,” said the original Reddit poster.

“Why copy the Master Chef balcony? The whole show just seemed off. The set, the host, the judges, the blonde on the floor and a quitter? What is happening here?” wrote one commenter.

“The competitors watching from the balcony while each person is being judged feels a bit like public humiliation to me. I don’t think I’ll be watching this season,” another added.

However, one fan disagreed, writing, “The only change I liked was the balcony.”

Others were also willing to give things a chance. “Nonetheless, it’s the first episode of a series I adore. I’ll give it a chance. And, if they really want to win me over, the more blind judging, the better,” said one user.

