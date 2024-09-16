TMZ on Matthew Perry, Locked and Loaded on ‘English Teacher,’ ‘Family Feud’ Blowout, Halloween Baking Championship

Matt Roush
A TMZ special explores the celebrity drug ring that contributed to the untimely death of Friends star Matthew Perry. A provocative episode of English Teacher finds its title character protesting against a campus gun club. Following the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud, a special celebrates host Steve Harvey’s most memorable moments. Food Network gets in on the Halloween season early with the 10th season of Halloween Baking Championship.

Matthew Perry
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

TMZ Investigates

Special

The muckrakers of TMZ take a deep dive into the underworld of drug dealers, ethically challenged doctors and unscrupulous rehab centers that cater to and enable Hollywood’s elite — which includes Matthew Perry, whose untimely death last fall exposed the issue. An hourlong special includes interviews with reality stars Kelly Osbourne and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as they reflect on their own addiction stories.

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez in 'English Teacher' Season 1 Episode 3 - 'Kayla Syndrome'
Steve Swisher / FX

English Teacher

This biting comedy about the staff of an Austin, Texas high school takes on a hot-button topic when title character Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) is triggered, so to speak, when he discovers his coach buddy Markie (Sean Patton) is leading a gun club on campus. “You’re adorable when you’re angry,” Markie observes, explaining that his is actually a firearm safety program. That doesn’t stop the debate. Elsewhere, Evan’s buddy Gwen (Stephanie Koenig) becomes obsessed with her ranking on a “hot list” of teachers. Aren’t they supposed to be the grownups in the room?

'9-1-1' cast on 'Celebrity Family Feud' - Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Tracie Thoms, Bryan Safi
Disney / Eric McCandless

Celebrity Family Feud

Season Finale

The season ends with back-to-back episodes, starting with The Golden Bachelor participants as contestants, then pitting cast members of 9-1-1 against the Jury Duty pretenders. In the second hour (9/8c), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend face off against David Chang’s team, and various members of the Star Trek universe beam down to play against Deadliest Catch veterans. The evening ends with a special, Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey (10/9c), a retrospective of the host’s most hilarious moments over the years.

Carla Hall in 'Halloween Baking Championship' Season 10
Food Network

Halloween Baking Championship

Season Premiere

Seems a bit early, but at least they’re not gearing up for Thanksgiving yet. Host John Henson welcomes 10 bakers onto the spooky Henson Laboratories set for Season 10 of the quirky Halloween-themed bakeoff, where the first challenge involves making tasty treats out of sugar glass that echoes the broken glass throughout the spirit-trashed lab. Another challenge in the Chem Lab features a spill that inspires bubbling desserts, after which judges Carla Hall, Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell decide who’ll be eliminated and sent to the Cryo Chamber for a deep freeze.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

  • All American: Homecoming (8/7c, The CW): Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) helps inspire Simone (Geffri Maya) to get her heart back into her tennis game.
  • Futurama (streaming on Hulu): In a spoof of the Beanie Babies craze that’s also a wacky parable about the dark side of cuteness, Amy (voiced by Lauren Tom) goes cuckoo for collecting Fuzzy Funbags, unaware of the sinister motives behind these huggable stuffed creatures.
  • Entourage (streaming on Netflix): The Emmy-winning show-biz satire (2004-2011) is the latest HBO hit to join the streaming giant’s roster.

Celebrity Family Feud

English Teacher

Halloween Baking Championship

TMZ Investigates

