Ken Jennings Makes Bold Claim About Fred Flintstone & Barney Rubble’s Sexuality

What To Know Ken Jennings sparked a humorous social media debate by claiming Fred Flintstone is the only straight cereal mascot and Barney Rubble is bisexual.

The discussion referenced longstanding jokes about Fred and Barney’s close relationship and inspired fans to share their own theories about the sexualities of various cereal mascots.

Jennings’ comments follow previous speculation about his own sexuality after a playful remark on Celebrity Jeopardy, though he has never clarified his intent.

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has weighed in on a playful social media debate about the sexuality of cereal mascots, during which he shared his theory about Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble.

The debate started on Saturday (January 10) after a post on the social media app BlueSky about the cereal brand Man Cereal, which uses the slogan “Cereal Got Its Balls Back.” Former Daily Show writer Kashana Cauley commented first, quipping, “Thank goodness man cereal is here, cereal was getting way too feminine.”

Jennings jumped in, responding, “The Froot Loops toucan is gay and everyone knows it.”

After another user joked, “It’s easier to name the cereal mascots who *aren’t* gay,” Jennings replied, “Fred Flintstone is the only straight cereal mascot. Barney Rubble is bi.”

The Flinstones has long been the subject of speculation regarding Fred and Barney’s close relationship. In 2005, satirist Andy Borowitz wrote an article mocking conservative anti-gay campaigns by creating the fake group Focus on the Flinstones, which argued the cartoon was “way too gay.”

The evidence? The satirical group pointed out that even though Fred and Barney are both in relationships with women, the two men are “virtually inseparable, are never seen wearing pants and live together in the suggestively-named town of Bedrock.” In addition, the theme song lyrics mention having “a gay old time.”

Jennings returned to BlueSky later in the day to say his wife, Mindy, had her own thoughts on the cereal mascot matter. “My wife saw this and says to add that Sonny the cuckoo is not gay, he is ace and aromantic. Quote ‘He only loves Cocoa Puffs,'” he wrote.

The debate inspired lots of funny reactions, with fans adding to Jennings’ theories, while also sharing their own speculation about various cereal mascots.

Jennings himself was the subject of speculation in 2023 when he appeared to come out as bisexual during the October 18 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy. The moment came under the category “‘I’ Can Go Either Way,” which the Jeopardy! GOAT seemingly took this as an opportunity to share something personal.

“Fun fact about me,” Jennings said before reading out the category, “I can go either way. A lot of people don’t know that.”

It was unclear whether Jennings was making a gag or being serious, and he never elaborated on it. However, many viewers took to social media at the time to share their reactions, with one X user writing, “Did ken jennings just come out as bisexual?????”

“Right? Can’t be taken another way? My wife and I rewound it to hear again,” added another, while one viewer wrote, “It must be what he meant.”