‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Denison Has Tough Time in TOC Quest
Jeopardy! champion James Denison went for win number four on Wednesday, March 11. He tried to get another win under his belt to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, but had a rough time during his fourth game. But did he succeed?
Denison, from Alexandria, Virginia, has a three-day total of $90,799. The college professor and museum curator played against Chris Kearney, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Molly Hackett, from Denver, Colorado. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the March 11 episode of Jeopardy!.
Denison had the lead when he found the Daily Double on clue 11. He made it a true Daily Double with $4,600 in his bank.
In “Hypehnated Adjectives,” the clue read, “This can describe a pachyderm literally, or a person insensitive to criticism.” “What is elephant-eared?” he answered. The correct response was thick-skinned. He dropped down to $0. This was the first DD he got wrong. However, he got back into first place by the first commercial break with $1,800.
At the end of the round, he led with $4,200. Kearney, a high school social studies teacher, had $2,600. Hackett, a typewriter poet, was in third place with $1,600. Hackett revealed that she will set up her typewriter and a table in a random spot and will have someone tell her something interesting about them, and then she writes a poem for them on the spot, which they have to pay her for.
In Double Jeopardy, Hackett found the first DD on clue two. She wagered the allotted $2,000, despite only having $1,600.
The clue in “Set in France” was “This award-winning biopic had a different French in France: La Môme, from Édith Piaf’s nickname ‘Kid Sparrow.'” “What is La Vie en Rose?” she answered correctly, moving her to $3,600 and second place.
Clue three was a Triple Stumper, but clue four was the last DD, which Hackett found. She wagered $2,000 out of $3,600. That would put her in the lead if she got it right.
In “Recurring Characters,” the clue read, “John le Carré created this British agent & titled one novel his ‘People.'” “Who is Smiley?” Hackett answered correctly again. She moved to $5,600 and first place.
Although Denison was in the lead at the end of the round, he didn’t have a runaway. He ended with $13,800. Kearney was in second place with $8,600. Hackett had $2,400.
The category for Final Jeopardy was “Military Installations.” The clue read, “Home to dry lake beds in the Mojave, it was once known as Muroc Field & later renamed for a test pilot who died in a crash.” It was a Triple Stumper as none of the game show contestants answered “Edward’s Air Force Base.”
Hackett answered, “What is Goose?” She wagered $101, giving her a final total of $2,299. Kearney wrote, “What is Yeager?” He ended with $4,801, after wagering $3,799. Denison also answered Yeager and wagered $5,199. This gave him a final total of $8,601, which was enough to secure a win.
Denison’s four-day total was $99,400. “Five games will send James to the Tournament of Champions. We’ll find out tomorrow if that happens,” host Ken Jennings said.
Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock