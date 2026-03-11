‘Jeopardy!’ Shades Timothée Chalamet Over His Controversial Ballet & Opera Comments

What To Know Jeopardy! playfully referenced Timothée Chalamet’s controversial comments about ballet and opera on Instagram.

Chalamet faced backlash after suggesting that ballet and opera are outdated artforms during a recent interview.

Prominent figures like Misty Copeland responded, emphasizing the enduring importance of ballet and opera.

Jeopardy! poked fun at Timothée Chalamet on Monday (March 9) by highlighting the artforms of ballet and opera.

The game show’s official Instagram page uploaded a clip of contestants answering clues in a “Ballet & Opera” category, which first aired on January 2, 2026. “NOBODY @ HIM 👀#Jeopardy! #timotheechalamet,” the caption read.

This came after the Marty Supreme actor insulted the artforms during the Variety & CNN Town Hall on February 24 at the University of Texas at Austin. In the interview with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet touched on the struggles facing movie theaters.

“I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and go, ‘Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive,'” he said. “And another part of me feels like, if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it.”

He continued, “And I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though it’s like, no one cares about this anymore… All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

His comments went viral in early March, sparking responses from fans and media figures, with Jeopardy! being the latest to chime in.

Jeopardy! viewers jumped into the comments to share their appreciation for the show having the backs of ballet and opera. “I love Jeopardy showing Timmy what’s what!!” wrote one commenter.

“Jeopardy to the arts: I got your back,” said another.

“Dying art ehh???? They flew through those answers!!!!!!!,” another added.

“You know you did wrong when Jeopardy is throwing shade at you,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Thank you for this petty clap back on behalf of the opera and ballet community!”

“Ain’t no shade like jeopardy shade,” quipped another.

“I’ll take petty for $1000,” another added.

Chalamet has faced widespread backlash since he made the comments, especially from the ballet and opera community. Legendary ballet dancer Misty Copeland spoke on the matter at the launch of Aveeno and TOGETHXR’s The Strength Issue in New York, referencing how she was asked to be part of a Marty Supreme promotional campaign.

“First I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form,” Copeland said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years,” she continued, adding that Chalamet “wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”