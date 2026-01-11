What To Know Ken Jennings is celebrating his five-year anniversary as host of Jeopardy!, with fans praising his growth.

Five years after he took the host’s lectern on Jeopardy! for the first time, Ken Jennings is getting his flowers from grateful fans of the game show.

In a Reddit post on Sunday, user bluegambit875 marked the five-year anniversary of the airing of Jennings’ first show as interim host following the death of predecessor Alex Trebek.

And fans filled the comment section with commendations for the Jeopardy! champ-turned-emcee.

“It’s just so amazing how much Ken has grown into the role,” Alternative-Koala933 wrote. “First, he seemed like he didn’t want to do this (he’s replacing Alex, so of course he’d be hesitant), and now he has so much confidence and passion for the job. I knew he could be the permanent host from the get-go; too bad that weasel Mike Richards didn’t think so.”

Lance_dBoyle wrote, “When he started he was so awkward and ill-at-ease, and I, for one, was certain Alex was wrong in his choice of dauphin. I am so happy to say I was dead wrong, and dare I say I think Ken wittier and quicker than Alex — not a dis, just an observation. Alex saw the Ken we see today a long time ago.”

In another comment, SassMattster expressed astonishment that the Jeopardy! producers thought anyone else but Jennings was the “most appropriate and slam dunk choice to replace Alex.” Reddit user logaruski73, meanwhile, said Jennings “does a wonderful job” and displays “sincere respect and love for Alex and Jeopardy!”

User Miserable_Smoke_6719 wrote, “Ken is a fantastic host. Funny, charming, gracious, poised. What is even better is what an icon he is becoming. A respectable, decent public figure and a good guy. He wrote a wonderful op-ed in [The New York Times] about the importance of knowledge and science. That felt so appropriate, and it made me really respect him even more. And he’s a Gen X hero.”

Trebek died at 80 on November 8, 2020, following a pancreatic cancer battle, and Jennings kicked off a rotation of guest hosts when Season 37 resumed on January 11, 2021. And he got choked up as he shared memories of the host who oversaw Jennings’ own Jeopardy! winning streak.

“Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close,” Jennings told viewers. “Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much, and I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”