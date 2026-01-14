What To Know Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy introduces Jamie-Lynn Sigler as a guest star.

The Sopranos alum stars as Dr. Laura Kaplan, and in this exclusive sneak peek, she’s introduced to Dr. Richard Webber for a very important reason… even if he doesn’t like it.

This week, another famous TV face is joining the gang at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital: Jamie-Lynn Sigler makes her series debut as Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologic oncologist who’s summoned to the hospital by Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) to speak with her husband Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (January 15) new episode, Catherine, who is not known for singing praises without good reason, showers Dr. Kaplan with compliments. “You are at the forefront of urologic oncology,” she says, earning a not-so-subtle eyeroll from Richard. “And that lecture that you gave the American Urological Association last month brought the house down! And she is inventing a program that uses AI to study biomarkers.”

When Catherine then invites her to “tell us about my husband’s prostate,” it’s clear Richard wants her to do no such thing.

“Catherine, please!” he says, earning a look of incredulousness from Kaplan.

We’ll have to wait and see whether this is another moment of Richard being reluctant before finally giving in to her, or if he’s going to stand his ground and refuse her help with treating his condition.

In the fall finale, Richard revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was a reflection of Pickens Jr.’s real-life diagnosis with the same disease.

Grey’s is also expected to double down on that art imitating life element; Sigler’s character is expected to have multiple sclerosis, much like the actress has for years.

We also learn in the clip that Kaplan is one of Fox’s recruits who works at the Fox Foundation’s Boston hospital after being poached from Sloan-Kettering, which means she is officially part of Fox’s regular circuit and may work with others in the Grey’s family currently located in Boston, like Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Thursday’s episode, titled “Heavy on Me,” has the following official description: “Bailey and Owen join forces to save a tumor patient, while Richard faces an internal battle. Meanwhile, Jules struggles with her feelings for Winston.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC