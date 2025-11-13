What To Know The fall finale ends with one doctor’s life in jeopardy and another facing a scary diagnosis.

Plus, we saw the continued impact of a marital separation and other characters finding blossoming romance.

The series returns to resolve these cliffhangers on January 8, 2026.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 6, “When I Crash.”]

The Wilson-Lincoln family just can’t catch a break. In Thursday’s (November 13) fall finale, Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) condition deteriorated rapidly after she began experiencing shortness of breath, and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) discovered that her heart was failing. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), who’d just gotten on his feet after his own brush with death in the explosion incident, was a nervous wreck, but he supported Jo’s decision to pursue the most conservative treatment option(s) — first, mere medication, and second, a pump that would allow her twins to keep cooking a while longer.

However, neither proved to be feasible, and by the end of the episode, Jo was fading on the table, and Ndugu was forced to begin a C-section, despite not having done one since he was in medical school.

From the preview for the season’s return, on January 8, it looks like Jo’s survival is very, very questionable. This season started with Jo as one of the safest characters of all, and now? Things have turned completely upside down.

Also in jeopardy is Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), who, after lashing out at Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) a bit too much for anyone’s liking, revealed that this behavior is owed to something else. No, he’s not drinking again; rather, he’s been diagnosed with cancer. (It’s notable that the actor, who survived his own bout with prostate cancer, used this story opportunity to raise awareness for prostate cancer and the Black Health Matters organization in a closing PSA.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson) proved his depth of character when helping Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) treat a nonverbal autistic patient with a head laceration whose caretaker was in a touch-and-go surgery. Though Wes wanted to take their newfound bond to a new level — er, the level they actually started out on — she declined… but didn’t seem altogether disinterested.

Meanwhile, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) had a moment of clarity of his own with the new intern, Dani Spencer (Jade Pettyjohn), who convinced him to try again on a difficult preoperative procedure and earned him a spot in a surgery, which he also got her into as thanks. And Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Kavita Mohanty (Anita Kalathara) finally gave in to their very obvious attraction to one another with a classic elevator kiss moment.

Last but not least, the separation between Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) took some wild new turns when she showed up to his trailer with their kids and found Nora (Floriana Lima) naked in his bed. After they worked together to pull off a risky rescue of a woman bleeding out beneath a bus, they had a heart-to-heart but agreed they weren’t rushing into things… with other people? With their divorce? All of it? Unclear. But whatever it is, Nora decided to call it off with Owen because she simply needs Teddy more than him. After all, Teddy’s literally the only one in the world who can fix her actual broken heart.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Spring Premiere, January 8, 10/9c, ABC