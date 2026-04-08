There are still two episodes to go in Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, but fans will have to wait a while to see them. The medical drama is not new this week or most of this month.

The ABC procedural is on temporary hiatus until the end of April, when the show will return with back-to-back episodes, including a major disaster.

Why isn’t Grey’s Anatomy new this week?

The show is on a planned, three-week-long break, starting April 9. The reason for this brief hiatus hasn’t been shared by ABC, but not to worry; the show is not in trouble. In fact, it has already been renewed for Season 23 by the network!

In place of this week’s usual 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey’s Anatomy block, the first three episodes of the freshman series RJ Decker (which features a few familiar faces for Grey’s watchers) will air. RJ Decker will also air a repeat in place of Grey’s on Thursday, April 16. Then, on Thursday, April 23, all three ABC dramas will be preempted by ABC’s coverage of the 2026 NFL draft.

When does Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?

The first new episode, airing Thursday, April 30, is titled “Through the Fire.” It’s the 17th episode of Season 22, and the preview for the episode reveals the reason for that moniker: In it, we see Ben Warren (Jason George) finding one of his former Station 19 colleagues, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), badly burned after a structural fire and in need of an operation by Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

The season finale, airing Thursday, May 7, looks to be the real disaster event episode, though. In the second half of the preview, a bridge collapse leaves dozens of people injured, including, it seems, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman). We’ll have to wait to see whether either or both of their injuries prove to be fatal, although we do already know that, in any case, Owen is expected to leave the hospital in the events of the finale, alongside Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

Grey’s Anatomy will conclude the season with just 18 episodes, similar to the abbreviated episode count in Season 21.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC