What To Know Grey’s Anatomy returned for its midseason premiere on Thursday, January 8, finally resolving the major cliffhanger left dangling in the fall finale.

Here’s a rundown of what happened to Jo Wilson, her newborn twins, and the other featured characters in the episode.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 7, “Skyfall.”]

After weeks of waiting, we finally know what happened to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and her twin newborns on Grey’s Anatomy.

The long-lived series returned for its midseason premiere on Thursday (January 8) and picked up where it left off, with Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) finishing up both heart surgery and a simultaneous C-section on Jo. The baby girls — tentatively named Baby A and Baby B, since Link (Chris Carmack) wouldn’t dare name them without Jo’s input — are both born with complications. One has a heart defect, and the other needs a C-PAP machine for respiratory issues. Meanwhile, Jo’s heart pump is supposedly working right away, but she’s not out of the woods yet; her EF levels aren’t improving, which means she may need a heart transplant if things don’t change soon.

Link is, understandably, distraught over having both babies in the NICU and Jo in critical care, but multiple people step up to help: Ben Warren (Jason George), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) all step forward to be by Link’s side and help with the girls. After a couple of major scares, both babies seem to be on the mend, and, by the end of the episode, Jo’s levels are also on the rise, and the segment concludes with Jo slowly opening her eyes at last. Phew!

Elsewhere in the episode, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) enters into full mess mode over Richard’s secret prostate cancer diagnosis, insisting that she needs to see the labs that he still hasn’t even done yet. Her stress levels become so high, especially with Jo’s touch-and-go moments, that Ben has to talk her down from a panic attack by asking her to name five things — it’s been a while since her mental health issues have been a focal point of the series, so this is a gentle reminder to us all that they’re still there. In the end, she gets her way with Richard, as he eventually calls on her to cosplay as a phlebotomist and draw blood for his labs.

Meanwhile, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) proves he has gone reverse Grinch on everyone and still has a regular-sized heart by spending the day with Miranda’s trial patient — albeit reluctantly at first — and carting her across town to get her meds while discussing the merits of a certain iconic romantic drama set in their home city. It’s a good thing he’s away, too, because after a tense elevator moment, Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) decides to stop fighting her attraction to Wes Bryant (Trevor Jackson Jr.) and takes him into an on-call room, thus breaking her no-sex pact with Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane). Also, Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) lucks out when Kavita Mohanty (Anita Kalathara) proves to be on the same non-committment page as him, even after he receives some bad advice from Griffith about her.

Millin herself seems inches away from doing a little pact-breaking herself by belatedly taking Ndugu up on his offer to meet up at Joe’s bar, but she’s too late; by the time she shows, the flirty OB nurse who helped deliver Jo’s twins with him is already there. Whoops.

Speaking of lost connections, the tragic thread of the story is a novice pilot who borrows a friend’s farm plane to propose in the sky before crashing and becoming covered in burns. Though Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) does his best to save the guy, it’s a lost cause with the severity of his injuries; this breaks Millin’s heart, especially since the intended recipient of the proposal seems ready to accept it when she finally arrives to the hospital and sees the footage of the man’s grand gesture. Gulp.

Last but not least, Owen and Teddy have a few tender moments in the episode, but it’s not what you think — at least, not yet. She finds out that Owen and Nora have broken up after contacting his ex, who happens to be her very unique patient, about a magazine interview request about her procedure. Owen claims he didn’t tell her about the split because he didn’t want to fall into old ways and just wants to move on. Wise words, but will he stick to them? ‘Til next time!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC