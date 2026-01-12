What To Know The Night Manager‘s Diego Calva discusses Teddy’s steamy dance scene with Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine.

Plus, how that Season 2 Roper twist could play a role.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Night Manager Season 2 Episode 3.]

The Night Manager is back and getting steamy in Season 2’s third installment as Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) attempts to further infiltrate Teddy Dos Santos’ (Diego Calva) operation. Working under the alias Matthew Ellis, Pine presents himself as an investor, but as he digs deeper into the operation, he also uncovers some shocking details about Teddy’s ties to his former foe.

Upon pursuing Teddy’s business, Pine crosses paths with Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), who met him as Alex Goodwin, but she becomes an ally of sorts, agreeing to help Pine dig up answers. Whether he can trust her or not will remain to be seen, but a simple dance between them turns into something more when Teddy joins the mix, leading to an extremely steamy dance scene.

As viewers uncover later in the episode, Teddy appears to be the illegitimate son of arms dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie), who, despite seemingly being dead at the beginning of Season 2’s premiere episode, is very much alive at a remote estate in Colombia.

We couldn’t help but wonder if Teddy’s attraction to Pine is merely genetic, as Richard Roper took an interest in the man during Season 1’s run, albeit not romantically.

Calva tells TV Insider, “I think the most violent part of the second season is the sexual tension that is [there] all the time.” As the actor points out, “Sexual [attraction is] not always romantic.” And despite their steamy dance scene, the moment doesn’t lead to much more beyond business. But Calva adds, “So I think in a different universe, Roper would prefer Pine as his son [more] than Teddy.”

But despite the seemingly predestined attraction Teddy has to Pine, Calva explains that he’s also drawn to him because “he really has morals.” How will that push-pull dynamic unfold? Fans will have to keep tuning in, but let us know what you thought of the steamy dance moment in the comments section, and stay tuned to see how Roper’s reappearance will shake things up as The Night Manager Season 2 continues.

The Night Manager, Season 2, Sundays, Prime Video