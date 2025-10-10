Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Take Kids on ‘Bucket List’ Trip After ‘Married to Real Estate’ Cancellation

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod attend Sports Power Brunch for Women in Baseball, presented by New Era Cap at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia; Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod with daughters Kendall and Harper, Instagram, June 27, 2025.
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are living life to the fullest after the cancellation of Married to Real Estate earlier this year.

“We are out here living our best lives,” Sherrod captioned a Friday, October 10, Instagram video of herself and her family going on a Niagara Falls boat tour. “For years, Mike and I have had a bucket list of the places we wanted to go and see with the kids. Some we took for granted because they were right here in the US. Just a quick two-hour flight to Canada and we were right at the heart of the falls.”

Calling the trip a “wonderful weekend getaway,” Sherrod ended her post by encouraging her followers to “make memories over material things.”

Sherrod and Johnson wed in 2010, after which Sherrod became the stepmother of Jackson’s daughter, Simone, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship. The couple went on to have two daughters of their own, Kendall and Harper.

The pair’s younger two children joined them on their Niagara Falls adventure, during which they encountered rainy and windy weather. “How do you feel right now?” Sherrod asked Harper in the clip, who candidly replied, “Cold.”

Sherrod went on to note, “We’re getting blown around. I don’t know where Mike and Kendall are. On the boat, everybody looks alike in their red hoods.”

 

Getting her mother’s attention, Harper stated that she spotted a duck go under the water. Sherrod assured her daughter that everything would be fine, saying, “I think the duck’s gonna be okay, baby. Okay? You worry about so many of the animals, don’t ya?”

Sherrod eventually spotted Jackson and Kendall on a different part of the boat. “Babe, you okay? Kendall, are you okay?” she asked the pair. While Jackson excitedly got out his phone to take a picture of Sherrod and Harper, Kendall could be seen wiping water off her face in the background.

Fans loved getting a look into the couple’s family life with their kids. “Priceless moments like these will be all that matters at the end of the day! 💛,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “We did that with our family when the kids were young. So much fun!!”

Bargain Block‘s Shea Hicks-Whitfield also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Love this!!!🥰.”

Sherrod and Jackson’s trip comes nearly four months after they announced their HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, had been canceled after four seasons. The show is one of several HGTV home renovation shows that have been canceled over the past few months, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Though the duo has shut down rumors of returning to HGTV, they have teased that some new projects are on the way. “We’re filming some good stuff. We’re in conversations,” Jackson said in an August 21 Instagram video, to which Sherrod added, “We are filming, and we will tell you first where our next is.”

