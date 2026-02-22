What To Know Fans criticized the new Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars poster for excessively airbrushing host Ken Jennings, making him appear unnaturally smooth and “yassified.”

Reddit users expressed that Jennings looks good as he is and found the heavy photo editing unnecessary and out of touch with viewers who see him regularly on HD television.

Some speculated the airbrushing could be a satirical comment on Hollywood beauty standards, as the show returns with top celebrity contestants competing for charity.

We’ll take Unchecked Photoshopping for $200, Ken. As fans have noted, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is bizarrely smooth-skinned in ABC’s new poster for Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars.

In a Reddit post titled “What is… too much airbrushing,” Reddit user idkaci shared the image and wrote, “Look how they massacred my boy.”

Someone else commented, “What is ‘yassified’?”

Several Reddit users opined that no one needed to touch up Jennings’ visage. “Yikes. So unnecessary,” one wrote. “He looks great as is.”

Another user agreed. “I was like… his normal face actually looks fairly wrinkle-free and rested,” they wrote. “Why did they do this? I mean, I know normally all press photos get touched up, but this looks like he’s a robot.”

And someone else commented, “The show is filmed in HD. We know what Ken looks like. He’s a person. There’s a big difference between editing a photo to make someone look their best as a 2D still image and yassifying people to a point where you’re struggling to recognize them. Whoever did this edit needs to lighten up on their blurring filter.”

Posts from the jeopardy

community on Reddit

Other comments: “Free my boy Ken from the shackles of beauty standards.”

“I know his name is Ken, but did we really have to [make] him look like a Barbie doll?”

“He is Kenough as he is.”

Meanwhile, one user posted an image of the Smooth Yoda meme, another posted an image of Lucille Bluth’s airbrushed drivers’ license from Arrested Development, and someone else posted a GIF of the Chatterer from the Hellraiser franchise in a reference to the unnatural appearance of Jennings’ teeth in the poster.

Some Reddit users, on the other hand, speculated the airbrushing was a “subtle dig at Hollywood,” as one user wrote. “I wonder if this is intentional because it’s Celebrity Jeopardy!,” someone else said.

In any case, Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars features “the best and brightest celebrity players” from the first three seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! as they return to the Alex Trebek Stage to battle for $1 million for a charity of their choice, ABC says.

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, Friday, March 13, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming on Hulu Next Day