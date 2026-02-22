What To Know Donald Trump publicly demanded that Netflix fire board member Susan Rice after she criticized him and companies that have supported him.

Rice, speaking on a podcast, warned that corporations aligning with Trump would face consequences if Democrats regain power, emphasizing a shift away from “forgive and forget.”

Susan Rice has held prominent roles in U.S. government and academia, including serving as national security advisor, domestic policy advisor, and U.N. ambassador.

President Donald Trump lashed out at former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice, urging Netflix to fire her from the streaming company’s board after she criticized him and the corporations that have appeased him.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday, February 21. “She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

Trump didn’t specify the consequences Netflix would supposedly face, nor did he indicate why he considers Rice racist.

The former star of The Apprentice seemingly reacted to comments Rice made during the February 19 episode of the podcast Stay Tuned With Preet Bharara. During that episode, Rice said that corporations, law firms, universities, and media companies who decided in “very short-term self-interest” to “take a knee to Trump” would live to regret doing so amid an upcoming Democratic “accountability agenda.”

“I think they’re now starting to realize, wait a minute, this is not popular,” Rice conjectured. “Trump is not popular. What he is doing, whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now, is not popular. And that there is likely to be a swing in the other direction. And they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box.”

She added: “If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules and say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming. … This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest.”

Rice is the only person to have served as both national security advisor and domestic policy advisor to the president of the United States, according to her Netflix bio. She also worked as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a distinguished visiting research fellow at American University’s School of International Service, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.