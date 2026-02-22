Michael Imperioli Admits Most ‘Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably Be Trump Supporters’

Michael Imperioli recently admitted that he thinks most characters in The Sopranos would likely be supporters of President Donald Trump.

In a February interview with The Independent, the actor, 59 — who played mobster Christopher Moltisanti in the crime drama series — opened up about what The Sopranos would be like if it were still airing today.

“The show is about the American dream, especially through the eyes of immigrants,” Imperioli pointed out. “I think that would be one of the big themes if it was made today: the current climate in the U.S. and what they’re doing to immigrants.”

That’s when he confessed, “The fact is that these characters are all immigrants, but I think a lot of them would probably be Trump supporters, oddly enough.”

In 2020, Imperioli imagined Sopranos characters as Democrats in social media posts supporting Joe Biden.

“Trump stopped by the Bing one night,” he wrote on Instagram, per Vanity Fair. “We gave him VIP treatment, everything on the house and he didn’t tip anyone! Zero! Stiffed the whole staff…even Peppino the bathroom attendant. Unforgivable. VOTE BIDEN.”

Imperioli explained to Vanity Fair, “I just thought I’d try to have a sense of humor with it. Taking these memes and the politics and just trying to say, ‘The Sopranos are woke now, and they’re campaigning for Biden.'”

During his chat with The Independent, Imperioli also revealed that before James Gandolfini died in 2013, the Sopranos cast mulled over the idea of reuniting for another project.

“There was even talk at one point of us doing a prequel, like with us in it — which given our age didn’t really make any sense,” he recalled. “I remember Jim was like, ‘What are we gonna do? Wear wigs and girdles like Star Trek?'”

The Sopranos aired for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 on HBO. In addition to Imperioli and Gandolfini, the show starred Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, and more.

