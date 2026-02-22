Bill Maher Makes Bold Comparison of Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address.

He emphasized that the U.S. Constitution grants legislative powers to Congress, not the president, and that the address distorts public understanding of presidential authority.

Maher joked that the spectacle of the event contributes to Americans’ misconceptions about the president’s control over issues like gas prices, interest rates, and even the weather.

Bill Maher sent a bold message about President Donald Trump‘s upcoming State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24, comparing it to a monarchy.

On the Friday, February 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, shared his unfiltered thoughts about Trump, 79, ahead of the nationally broadcast speech. He did so during the “New Rule” segment of the show.

“Since the State of the Union address is next Tuesday, let’s get rid of the State of the Union address before Tuesday,” Maher declared.

After a round of applause from the audience, he continued, “And here’s why: Nothing has misled the American people to the warped belief that the president can act like a king more than this stupid, boring, performative, after-dinner speech from hell. Where the sergeant-at-arms announces the president like he’s a king, and he walks into the room like Conor McGregor heading into the Octagon with members of Congress lining the aisle like Medieval peasants hoping to touch the royal garments.”

Maher added, “And then he proceeds to tell Congress what he wants them to do, making it look like the president is in charge of everything and it’s he who sets the agenda. But that’s not what it says in the operating manual — you know, the Constitution.”

The stand-up comedian pointed out that the legislative branch of the government has the exclusive power to make laws, declare war, levy taxes, impose tariffs, and confirm judges and cabinet members.

“Congress creates the laws. The president is just supposed to execute them — execute, like the executor of a will. He doesn’t decide the deceased’s wishes. He just makes sure they’re carried out. But you’d never know that from the State of the Union speech, which has become the president’s big Etsy wishlist for America.”

To that, Maher confessed, “It’s no wonder that Americans think the president controls the price of eggs. Nearly a third think he controls gas prices and the unemployment rate. One in four thinks he has control over interest rates and consumer prices. And the hosts of Fox & Friends think he can change the paths of hurricanes.”

He then quipped, “Well, what do you think when we have this big, ballyhooed annual event that looks like the president’s royal wedding to himself?”

Trump’s State of the Union address will be held on Tuesday, February 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO