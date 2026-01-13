Jimmy Kimmel Offers Advice to Trump After President’s Bizarre New Claim

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized President Trump’s decision to send more ICE agents to Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

Kimmel highlighted the irony of the administration suppressing protests at home while considering intervention in Iran to support protesters.

He also mocked Trump’s false claims about winning Minnesota in past elections.

Jimmy Kimmel has offered advice to Donald Trump after the president’s bizarre new claim following the killing of a Minneapolis woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week.

On Monday’s (January 12) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host continued to share his reaction to the death of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent last Wednesday (January 7). In particular, Kimmel focused on how Trump has responded to the backlash by sending more ICE agents into Minneapolis.

“We have Trump’s ongoing war in Minneapolis, where his response to the intense outrage following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent is to send in even more ICE agents,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “Because when you’re trying to put out a grease fire, what do you do? You throw more grease on it, right?”

“Thousands and thousands of patriotic Americans took to the streets over the weekend in various cities to peacefully protest and exercise their First Amendment rights while we still have First Amendment rights,” he continued. “In Minneapolis, they turned out in 16 degrees!”

“Despite the outrage, Kristi Noem again claimed that Good was a ‘domestic terrorist,'” Kimmel added. “This is what they want us to believe. They need to paint anyone who protests as violent and dangerous, even a mom in a Honda. They need Antifa to be real so they can call in the military and cancel elections and declare martial law.”

The host then pointed out the irony of the White House trying to “squash protests” in the U.S., while at the same time, the “Lie-atollah” is reported to be “mulling over a military strike on Iran to support the protesters there.”

“I have an idea,” Kimmel shared. “Send all those guys from ICE out of Minneapolis to Iran. They could help!”

Kimmel went on to talk about how the White House has reportedly blocked local authorities in Minneapolis from reviewing evidence and taking part in the investigation of Good’s death.

He said this is because Trump doesn’t trust the local officials in the state of Minnesota, even though the President bizarrely claimed to have “won” Minnesota in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential elections. He didn’t.

“I feel that I won Minnesota. I think I won it all three times,” Trump told the press over the weekend. “Nobody’s won it since Richard Nixon won it many, many years ago. I won it all three times, but I won Minnesota three times, and I didn’t get credit for it. I did so well in that state; the people were crying every time after.”

“What is he talking about?” Kimmel retorted. “Is anybody going to ask that question? ‘Mr. President, what are you talking about?’ That should be the only question anyone ever asks him. You won Minnesota NO times!”

Kimmel concluded his monologue by referring to what is happening in Minneapolis as “very dark stuff,” but he wanted to end on a lighter note. And so he aired clips from “the people on the street [who] have been shooting videos of ICE agents slipping on ice,” which he called the “ICE Ice Capades.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.