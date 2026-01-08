CNN’s Scott Jennings & Abby Phillip Clash Furiously Over Fatal ICE Shooting

What To Know CNN’s Scott Jennings and Abby Phillip clashed on-air over conflicting narratives from the Department of Homeland Security regarding the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Jennings echoed government claims that the woman was following ICE agents around, while Phillip challenged these assertions, emphasizing the lack of confirmed information.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has publicly condemned the ICE agent’s actions after viewing video footage, rejecting the official narrative and demanding ICE leave the city.

CNN NewsNight got tense on Wednesday (January 7) after conservative commentator Scott Jennings clashed with host Abby Phillip about the Department of Homeland Security’s narrative on the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by a masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an award-winning poet and mother of three, was fatally shot in the head by a masked ICE agent. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that the victim had committed “an act of terrorism,” while President Trump said she was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and “violently, willfully, and viciously” running over the ICE agent with her vehicle.

Jennings repeated many of the government’s talking points on Wednesday’s NewsNight, per Mediaite, including claims that Good had been following ICE agents around in public. Phillip countered Jennings’ claims, saying it hadn’t yet been confirmed why Good was at the scene.

“It does strike me, Scott, that we actually don’t know that she was doing any of the things that you suggested. We don’t know anything about what she was doing. I mean, do you know as a fact?” Phillip said, per Mediaite.

Jennings responded, “DHS has said out loud today that she had been tracking around ICE agents all day long. That is part of the reporting.”

Phillip replied that she’d “read everything there is to read about this woman so far,” noting there is “very little information about what exactly she was doing.” The CNN host also pointed out how Good seemingly “lives in that neighborhood… We know her wife was outside of the vehicle recording. But again, we’re talking about jumping to conclusions.”

Jennings fired back, asking, “You think they may have just accidentally wandered in there?”

“No, she lives there… from what we know, she lives in that neighborhood,” Phillip retorted.

As tension grew, Jennings point-blank asked Phillip, “You say the federal government is lying about them following ICE agents around?”

“All I’m saying is that we don’t know,” Phillip answered.

YouTuber Leigh McGowan, who was a panelist on Wednesday’s NewsNight, added, “When did it become illegal to follow ICE agents around?”

“It’s illegal to engage in obstruction of federal law enforcement,” Jennings replied.

McGowan countered, “She was filming them because ICE agents have been known to kill people.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to the killing on Wednesday night, telling members of the press he saw the video and vehemently disagreed with the ICE narrative.

“Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone directly that is bull****,” Frey stated. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.” Frey went on to say he had a message for ICE, “|Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

You can watch the segment at this link.

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, Weeknights, 10 pm et, CNN