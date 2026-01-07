Jimmy Kimmel Mercilessly Mocks Trump’s Bizarre Speech to GOP

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s lengthy and erratic speech to House Republicans, highlighting its bizarre moments and calling it “the tantrum of the opera.”

Kimmel criticized the Trump administration’s attempt to rewrite the history of the January 6 Capitol riots, emphasizing the importance of remembering the event as a “selfish, disgraceful, tyrannical, and dangerous act.”

The host also joked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s refusal to hang a plaque honoring Capitol defenders and noted Trump’s lack of public birthday wishes for his son Eric.

Jimmy Kimmel had so much to cover from President Donald Trump‘s bizarre 84-minute speech to House Republicans on Tuesday (January 6) that he had to whittle it down to a shortened highlight package he called, “Real Moments in Presidementia.”

After referring to Trump’s speech as “the tantrum of the opera,” Kimmel aired a compilation of some of the wildest moments from the President’s address, including a variety of weird noises, strange hand gestures, and, of course, the infamous Trump dance. All of this ended with Trump saying, “I wish you could explain to me what the hell’s going on.”

“I feel like even he knows what he’s saying is nuts,” Kimmel said. “Because every time he goes off on these tangents, he then makes it clear he isn’t actually scatterbrained. It’s just a ‘weave.'”

The late-night host then aired a clip of Trump telling his audience, “I weave… I love to weave. If you ever weave and don’t come back to the point, then that’s a problem. But when you weave, and you go here and boom, boom, boom, always coming back, then you’re in good shape.”

“That’s right,” Kimmel responded. “And no one is in better shape than he is.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host accused the Trump administration of creating a “revisionist history” when it came to the January 6 Capitol riots. Kimmel reminded his viewers that, five years ago, Trump “tried to overthrow our government in a pathetic and illegal attempt to stay in the White House.”

“There’s no other way to put it,” he added. “You cannot look at the facts objectively and come to any conclusion other than that… It was a selfish, disgraceful, tyrannical, and dangerous act. And I think it’s very important that we do not forget that. That we don’t give in to this revisionist history.”

Kimmel also referenced the plaque commissioned to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol and how “Squeaker of the House” Mike Johnson refused to hang it. “Mike Pence, they were okay with hanging. The plaque, no,” he quipped.

The comedian concluded his segment on the January 6 riots by stating, “Not only is today the anniversary of the insurrection, it’s also the anniversary of the second biggest mistake Trump ever made. It’s Eric’s birthday today. And if you’re wondering whether Daddy Donald posted a birthday message for his son, he did not, but he did take time to post his TikTok stats.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.