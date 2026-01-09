Jimmy Kimmel Eviscerates Trump for Trying to Gaslight Americans Over ICE Shooting Death

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump and his administration for attempting to distort the narrative surrounding the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Kimmel condemned the White House and right-wing media for supporting Trump’s claims and for tarnishing Good’s reputation, despite evidence contradicting their statements.

He urged viewers to seek the truth about the incident, warning that ignoring such injustices enables them to continue.

Jimmy Kimmel put the jokes aside on Thursday (January 8) as he laid into Donald Trump for trying to gaslight Americans over the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday (January 7).

On Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host opened his monologue by saying, “This is one of those nights where it’s hard to do a show like this. It’s hard to find things to laugh at. And this is one of those nights.”

He continued, “You know, terrible things happen every day. Sad things happen: tragedies, cruelty, injustice, etc. And in most situations, it’s just a bad part of life. But what do you do when something terrible happens and a big group of people, including those who are running our country, tells you it didn’t? They tell you you’re not seeing what you clearly see.”

Kimmel was referring to the Trump administration’s response to the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, an award-winning poet and mother of three, who was fatally shot in the head by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Trump responded to the incident on Truth Social on Wednesday, accusing the woman of being “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and “violently, willfully, and viciously” running over the ICE agent with her vehicle. Trump said the agent acted in self-defense.

“Are you supposed to just accept it and move on? Go about your day. What do we do?” Kimmel asked his audience.

He then urged his viewers to watch the video of Good’s killing because “as horrible as it is to see a woman shot by a person who is sworn to protect us, it’s important for us to know what happened, and what’s happening, because if we don’t, it’s going to happen again.”

Kimmel added, “There used to be a baseline of truth that doesn’t seem to exist anymore. And there used to be a baseline of decency. Like, when let’s say a beloved director and his wife [Rob and Michele Reiner] were murdered allegedly by their own son, a leader would either say something nice or say nothing at all. And those days are gone.”

The host slammed the White House and right-wing media for supporting “anything and everything their lead says and does.”

“[They’re] trying to convince us that a mom who just dropped her six-year-old off at school was part of a left-wing terror effort,” he stated before showing footage of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Fox News’ Jesse Watters, and others tarnishing Good’s name.

Kimmel said all these people “took their cues from the President,” after Trump’s Truth Social post put the blame on Good for her own death.

“This unarmed mom, a devout Christian, by the way, who had no criminal record, driving a Honda Pilot, trying to get away from armed men in masks in the snow. Masked men were screaming at her. Weird to believe this woman was a terrorist committing a terrorist act,” Kimmel added.

He also slammed Noem for her claims that the ICE agent was simply “following his training,” adding, “How stupid do you think we are? That’s not just an insult to Renee Good; that’s an insult to every law enforcement officer everywhere. They’re not trained to do that.”

Kimmel went on to say it’s “hard to believe” that even people “who love Donald Trump” would “go along with this… but I guess they do.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.