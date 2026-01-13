What To Know The second episode of the two-part Will Trent Season 4 premiere put the title character in close quarters with his mother’s killer.

Things took a surprisingly emotional turn as James Ulster delivered a “twisted” message to Will, and here, Ramón Rodríguez breaks it all down.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 2, “Love Takes Time.”]

Though Will Trent‘s Season 4 premiere left the fate of the title character in question, it didn’t take long for Will (Ramón Rodríguez) to turn back up mostly unharmed in the second episode. However, it also didn’t take him long to get himself back into mortal danger once again.

After being lured into a trap by serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann) in last week’s segment, Will managed to get the upper hand over his mother’s killer and apprehended him in the backseat of his car. However, instead of going to Atlanta to turn Ulster into the GBI, Will decided to take a detour, and, at a random gas station, he was attacked by one of James’ many secret admirers. The woman, a corrections officer, was originally going to arrange Ulster’s escape to Canada, but she was furious to learn that she wasn’t James’ only woman on the outside and decided to instead take both men hostage in her makeshift trailer prison.

This forced Will and James Ulster to work together to plot their escape, and along the way, they talked about their twisted history together. As James revealed his seemingly sincere paternal feelings for Will, Will asked whether he had any regrets about killing Will’s mother, and James answered in the affirmative. However, he also challenged Will to accept that the two might have more in common than Will might like to believe.

About that exploration of character, Ramón Rodríguez told TV Insider, “I mean, it’s loaded. Episode 2, we really see Will and Ulster have it out where they have that conversation about his mom, and we see that there is another side of Ulster with regards to what happened with Lucy, yet we also know what he did. And so I think we keep riding that gray area of this is a very complicated situation. Obviously, Ulster’s not a great guy, but at the same time, it’s almost like he’s one of the few people that Will has that’s connected to his mom. It’s sad that it’s through such a tragedy and such an awful event, and the way this man treated women and his mom, but in a weird way, it’s almost like they kind of need each other.”

Rodriguez added that the discussions Will has with James were particularly haunting for him, saying, “We don’t really get much more information about Lucy and that experience, and so he kind of gets some of it from Ulster, which is kind of dark and twisted. I think also somebody that’s tormenting and really testing Will in terms of it’s that kind of dark side versus the positive, and Ulster tends to want to pull into the dark and has some great lines about it…. It’s just a great question of, ‘Maybe you’re more like me than you think,’ which is really twisted for somebody who has lived such a rough life like Will, to have to hear that come from the person who murdered his mom.”

Those words will undoubtedly continue to echo with Will, too, as they were the last he’d hear from James. After Angie (Erika Christensen) tracked Will down and showed up to Ulster’s girlfriend’s house, a shootout commenced, and Ulster stepped forward to take a fatal gunshot wound to protect Will.

Additional reporting by Kelli Boyle