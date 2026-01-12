What To Know Alix Earle opened up about a family health diagnosis in a new social media post.

She revealed that she learned the news in the middle of her time on Dancing With the Stars.

Earle finished as the runner-up in Season 34 of the dance competition.

While Alix Earle was competing on Dancing With the Stars last fall, she was also secretly dealing with a family health diagnosis. Nearly two months after the show’s finale, Earle opened up about what her family has been going through.

In a video that included the text “f!ck cancer,” Earle revealed that her mom, Alisa, is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She shared video footage of herself and her sister, Ashtin, supporting their mother in the hospital.

A voiceover in the background said, “Strong women never give up. We might need a coffee, we might need a good cry, we might need a day in bed, but we will always come back stronger.” Earlie captioned the clip, “Go momma! So proud and inspired by you 🤍 no challenge you can’t face and come back stronger @alisamearle13 love you.”

In the comments section, Earle gave some more context to the timeline of her mom’s diagnosis, telling a fan, “We found out abt halfway through the season and she still showed up every week.”

Earle has hinted at a medical crisis in recent social media posts, including one earlier this month where she revealed that her mom was having an “operation” while she was away traveling. “It’s also something that, during my travels, I had a few cries,” Earle admitted. “But her boyfriend and my sister have been with her this morning.”

It’s been a rough few months for Earle, who also ended her relationship with Braxton Berrios after competing on Dancing With the Stars. She and her partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, finished in second place behind Robert Irwin and Witney Carson in the dance competition.

Of her decision to split from the NFL star, Earle explained in December, “We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.” She said that she began considering moving from Miami to Los Angeles after spending time on the West Coast during DWTS. Berrios is currently based in Texas while playing for the Houston Texans.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” Earle explained. “A part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now and I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him.”