Cheryl Burke is here for constructive criticism but not body-shaming criticism. The former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer reacted to negative comments about her physique after Ashley Dupré, stepmother of current DWTS competitor Alix Earle, told her to “go take more Ozempic.”

Dupré made that comment in a TikTok video after Burke, a guest judge in this week’s DWTS episode, was the only judge to give Earle a 9 instead of a 10 for her tango dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Burke called Earle “amazing” but criticized her and Chmerkovskiy for breaking their hold during the dance.

In an Instagram video on Thursday, Burke addressed the feedback she got after the episode, saying she was committed to providing the Season 34 couples with constructive criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke)

“I have seen so many mixed reviews, which is totally fine, but what’s not OK is, I’ve also seen so many aggressive ones and a lot of body-shaming ones,” she said. “And also some amazing and beautiful messages — and even some constructive criticism, which I am all here for.”

She went on: “I know that I did the best that I could with the information that I had and with what I saw in real time. And for the people who think body-shaming is okay, especially in front of your children, that sends a powerful message about what you value, and clearly, it’s not kindness.”

Burke added she was simply doing her job and offering guidance based on nearly 20 years of experience. “And if my score was different from the other judges, it was by one point,” she said. “I have dedicated my whole life towards being a competitor of ballroom dancing, and, you know, you don’t have to agree with my critique, but you do have to recognize the influence your words have on the next generation watching you. If that’s the example you choose to set, then please, I beg of you, leave my name out of it.”

Dupré seemingly apologized for the dig via a TikTok video on Friday. “I just wanted to jump on here and apologize for making comments that were insensitive,” she said. “In the heat of the competition, my stepmotherly instincts got the better of me. Never ever do I ever want to make another person feel bad. In fact, I try to do the opposite. And I always try to pick others up. If you follow me, you know about me, I hope, and that’s how we raise our children. I’m sorry that my actions did not reflect that.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+