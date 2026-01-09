What To Know Cameron Mathison reflected on the one-year anniversary of losing his home in the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Cameron Mathison is reflecting on his experience with the Los Angeles fires one year after the devastating tragedy.

“A year since the fire. Loss changed us. Love carried us,” the General Hospital star captioned footage of his burnt-down home via Instagram on Wednesday, January 7. “Sending so much love to all those affected 🙏🏼💔.”

Fans and celebrities sent Mathison their well-wishes in the post’s comments. “Sending love to you and your family! 🙏 And gratitude for being such a beautiful example of strength and resilience to those in similar struggles. 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote Danica McKellar. Nischelle Turner shared, “I love you and the family. That’s all. ❤️.”

Mathison’s ex-wife, Vanessa Arevalo, also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “I will be forever grieving this loss💔.”

The Instagram video Mathison shared is the same footage he initially posted of his family’s destroyed California house. “We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home,” he captioned the January 2025 clip. “Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday. Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires🙏🏼.”

Mathison is one of the thousands of people affected by the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area in January 2025. The Palisades and Eaton fires resulted in 31 deaths and the destruction of over 16,000 structures, per NBC News.

Mathison continued to reflect on the first anniversary of the loss of his home on the Friday, January 9, episode of Good Morning America. “It’s been a year of loss, of learning, of love, of next chapters,” he shared. “And I guess really what I meant by that is as a family, as a community, thousands of us are going through so much devastation and loss.”

Mathison went on to note, “These are the times I feel like if we have the right mindset and we come at it in the right way — we just have so much to learn and come together, and there’s so many opportunities for compassion, for thinking about the thousands of other people going through it, for generosity, for giving back, for learning and growing your inner qualities. And I know it sounds, maybe, like a little bit of a cliché or something, but it really has been a year of pain and loss, but also learning and growth and coming together like I could have never imagined.”

GMA viewers shared their appreciation for Mathison’s comments via Instagram, with one person writing, “God bless him so selfless and worried about everyone else more than himself! Always loved him❤️.” Someone else shared, “Bless him, he has been through SO much, including the fires. 🙏 ❤️.”

A different user commented, “He is an amazing man! 👏🙌❤️.” A separate user praised Mathison’s kindness, stating, “I live in LA and ran into him at a supermarket here, I knew him from soaps. He noticed my staring and introduced himself he was SO NICE! I’ll always remember that interaction such a kind man.”

