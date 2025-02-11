As Drew Cain on General Hospital, Cameron Mathison is going through a host of challenges as the newly-elected politician is embroiled in a scandalous love affair with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), the wife of his nephew Michael (Chad Duell).

Off-screen, Drew’s situation arguably pales in comparison to his portrayer’s. As Mathison’s social media followers are well aware, it’s as if the Daytime Emmy acting nominee’s tumultuous real-life is being written from that great soap in the sky by the late James E. Reilly (Passions) on crack cocaine.

Despite his recent tragedies, including his house burning down, the actor showed up to present at the 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards that taped on Friday night at the Avalon Theatre in Hollywood. The show, which honors faith-based programming, is set to pay tribute to the First Responders of the Los Angeles Fires when it airs next month on GAC (Great American Family).

TV Insider chatted with the actor about all he’s been through and why he’s reaching out to others who have experienced loss.

How are you doing?

Cameron Mathison: It’s been really, really, tough, man. You and I have known each other a long time. I’ve been through a lot of challenges over the last four years. It’s been devastating, but we’re going to be okay. [My] kids have had their lives turned upside down. It’s way harder to explain to people than I’m capable of doing.

You posted a reel on Instagram to help others at a time when it’d be so easy to wallow in self-pity.

A big part of my life is being “other-centric” rather than self-centric. It’s so important to have empathy, compassion, and gratitude. I try to keep those positive vibes going while I’m dealing with loss. It’s beneficial to others and to me, too. Honestly, at times, I do get caught up in a spiral.

I had my cancer. My mom’s cancer. She died. Covid happened. Home & Family [the show I hosted] got canceled. Someone close to my family went through a trial. [My wife Vanessa] and I got separated. My dog, Red, got sick. He died. My kids left the house to go to college. Then, I come home to find my house had burned down. I have fewer possessions now than I did when I came into this world. It’s been like, “What is happening?” That has helped me to think of others.

It’s what Marty Krofft (H.R. Pufnstuf; Land of the Lost) said in his Daytime Emmy Acceptance speech – “On your worst day, help someone.”

There’s a lot of wisdom in that.

You’re presenting with Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of our Lives; ex-Maxie, GH). Why was it important for you to come out tonight to the Movieguide Awards?

I love being here with GAC [Great American Family]. I’m really proud of the positive movies I’ve done with them and with Candace [Cameron Bure, Fuller House; Home Sweet Christmas], Jill [Wagner, A Merry Christmas Wish], and Jennie Garth [Kelly, Beverly Hills, 90210; A Kindhearted Christmas]. It’s great to celebrate upbeat movies and TV shows. That’s what I’m trying to be in my life.

You didn’t work with her long, but what impressions did you have of the late, great Leslie Charleson (Monica)?

[Leslie] was so kind, gracious, lovely, and motherly. She didn’t know me from anybody when I came onto the show. She’d been there for a long time. She took me in and talked to me about [Monica’s] house, her kids, and the family. It was a great experience. We bonded very quickly.

