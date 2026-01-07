How Long Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ Have Class at the Mall? Everything We Know

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

What To Know

  • Abbott Elementary‘s upcoming episodes feature the faculty temporarily relocating to an abandoned mall.
  • The mall storyline is expected to span several episodes.
  • Episode descriptions tease challenges with the PTA, staff suspicions, and adapting to the new environment.

Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season returns with a new school, or at least a temporary one, as the faculty sets up shop in an abandoned mall after the pipes burst at the titular locale.

As fans see in the midseason return, “Mall,” Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Ava (Janelle James), along with Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), face the challenge of creating a cohesive learning environment in a very unusual setting.

But how long will the show take place at the mall? It seems like the show’s social media account has already answered this question by revealing the calendar for upcoming episodes. “New year, new episodes, new school 👀❄️ Welcome back, Abbott Elementarians!” the calendar graphic was captioned. As fans see in the visual, it appears that the mall setting will unfold over three episodes: “Mall” on January 7, “Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns” on January 14, and “Mall Part 3: Heroes” on January 21.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc)

The month of episodes will be rounded out with “Picture Day” on January 28, but it’s unclear if it will still take place at the mall; however, the deviation in title format makes us think the staff and students may be back in their old school by then.

For now, ABC has unveiled the episode descriptions for these mall installments. In Part 2, the logline teases that growing pains hit the staff as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory for answers. Meanwhile, Jacob and Barbara become suspicious of their colleague, Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor).

'Abbott Elementary' Reveals New School Location in Midseason Twist
Related

'Abbott Elementary' Reveals New School Location in Midseason Twist

In the third mall episode, the faculty finds success with their mall-based operation and realizes they’re being taken advantage of, and Mr. Johnson must get used to working with a new custodian who arrives on the scene.

Fans will have to tune in to see how everything unfolds, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of the mall episodes in the comments section, and stay tuned for more back-to-school shenanigans.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Abbott Elementary key art

Don’t Be Tardy for Class

Get absolutely everything about Abbott Elementary in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Series

2021–

TVPG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Abbott Elementary ›

Abbott Elementary

Chris Perfetti

Janelle James

Lisa Ann Walter

Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyler James Williams




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt in 'The Vampire Lestat' teaser
1
‘The Vampire Lestat’ Teaser: Lestat Picks a Groupie to Drain
Richard T. Jones as Grey — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Premiere
2
‘The Rookie’ Boss Explains Chenford & Grey’s Decisions in Premiere
Ice-T - 'Law & Order: SVU'
3
Ice-T Worried Fin Would Be Written Off ‘SVU’ in Season 27
WILL TRENT - “… Speaking of Sharks” - Five months after the attack on the GBI, a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild. TUESDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ
4
Is Will Trent in Danger After James Ulster’s Return? Ramón Rodríguez on What’s Next
Netflix 2026 - Bridgerton, Man on Fire, Virgin River
5
What’s Coming to Netflix in 2026: Full List of New & Returning Shows, Movies