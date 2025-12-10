‘Abbott Elementary’ Reveals New School Location in Midseason Twist

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

What To Know

  • Abbott Elementary‘s midseason finale saw the furnace break at the titular school, displacing the faculty and students.
  • As the holiday break kicks off, what new look will be in store for Abbott?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Episode 8, “Birthday.”]

Abbott Elementary‘s midseason finale episode, “Birthday,” delivered quite a twist as the faculty prepared for the holiday season.

While Janine (Quinta Brunson) was excited to show off her class to mom Vanetta (Taraji P. Henson) ahead of celebrating her 30th birthday with a dinner out, chaos rained on the titular school. Literally.

The episode kicked off with the school’s broken furnace, which Ava (Janelle James) was advised to replace, but she was determined to make it through the end of the day and worked with the teachers to place the students on lower floors where the heat was stronger. Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) warned Ava and the team that putting off the repairs until the holiday and pushing the broken furnace for heat would have consequences.

Ultimately, Mr. Johnson’s wisdom rings true, and the pipes burst mid-recital, forcing the parents attending and their children to leave the school alongside the teachers.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5

Disney / Gilles Mingasson

It turns out that Abbott Elementary is going to look a little different in the new year, not because the school is renovated, but because it’s in entire disrepair, forcing Ava to find a temporary replacement while the school undergoes the proper reconstruction.

Standing outside of a mall, Ava told the camera that she had to pick from a building made available by the district and that she’d selected it. In other words, class will be in session at a new space. But what could that possibly look like? We’re dying to know.

7 Reasons 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5 Is One of Its Best (PHOTOS)
Related

7 Reasons 'Abbott Elementary' Season 5 Is One of Its Best (PHOTOS)

Thankfully, the show’s Season 5 return isn’t being put off until February or later, and instead will be back the first week of the new year, hopefully providing some answers. What did you think of the midseason finale twist? Sound off in the comments section and stay tuned for more on Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Returns Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Abbott Elementary key art

Don’t Be Tardy for Class

Get absolutely everything about Abbott Elementary in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Series

2021–

TVPG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Abbott Elementary ›

Abbott Elementary

Janelle James

Quinta Brunson

Tyler James Williams

William Stanford Davis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 8
1
Brian Dietzen Talks ‘NCIS’ Love Triangle With Palmer, Knight & Torres
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Gene Simmons, a founding member of the rock band KISS, testifies to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Capitol Hill on December 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Simmons appeared at the Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing on
2
Rocker Gene Simmons Hits on News Anchor During Cringey TV Interview
CBS Mornings Co-Hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson
3
Who Will Replace Tony Dokoupil on ‘CBS Mornings’
'Percy Jackson' Season 2 Danny Virtue tribute
4
Who Is Danny Virtue? ‘Percy Jackson’ Tribute Explained
Andy Dick
5
Andy Dick Shares Update After Collapsing From Apparent Overdose