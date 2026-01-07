Actor Awards 2026 Nominations: ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Studio,’ & ‘Adolescence’ Lead TV Categories
The Actor Award nominations for 2026 have arrived! The annual event (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) honoring acting talent across film and television is set to take place Sunday, March 1, live on Netflix, and in anticipation of the ceremony, Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James and Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie announced the nominees on January 7.
Among the TV categories is the heavily-nominated HBO drama The White Lotus alongside Netflix’s streaming hit Adolescence. Also making the cut are stars from Severance, The Studio, and much more. Scroll down for the nominees.
TV Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus,
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Film Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacocb Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Actor Awards 2026, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, Netflix