The Actor Award nominations for 2026 have arrived! The annual event (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) honoring acting talent across film and television is set to take place Sunday, March 1, live on Netflix, and in anticipation of the ceremony, Abbott Elementary‘s Janelle James and Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie announced the nominees on January 7.

Among the TV categories is the heavily-nominated HBO drama The White Lotus alongside Netflix’s streaming hit Adolescence. Also making the cut are stars from Severance, The Studio, and much more. Scroll down for the nominees.

TV Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus,

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Film Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacocb Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Actor Awards 2026, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, Netflix