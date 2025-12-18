The SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award recipient has been selected for 2026’s Actor Awards, with the honor going to Harrison Ford.

The performer who is slated to appear in Shrinking‘s third season, arriving in January 2026, will accept the award in front of a live audience for the Netflix-streamed event. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the 2026 Actor Awards, ranging from when it’s airing to the explanation behind its new name (changed from Screen Actors Guild Awards).

When do the 2026 Actor Awards air?

The Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix beginning at 8/7c on Sunday, March 1, 2026. The event is scheduled to take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Who is hosting the Actor Awards?

There is no one currently attached to host the Actor Awards, but stay tuned for any updates.

What are the Actor Awards?

The Actor Awards are the new name for SAG-AFTRA’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards. The annual ceremony sees the best singular performances and ensemble efforts in film and TV recognized. Awards are determined through votes cast by SAG-AFTRA members, in other words, by peer performers.

Who is nominated at the 2026 Actor Awards?

No nominations have been unveiled, but stay tuned for info as we approach the ceremony.

Who is receiving SAG-AFTRA’s Life Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards?

Harrison Ford will become the 61st recipient of the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Life Award, which will be presented at the 32nd annual Actor Awards. The annual honor is bestowed upon an actor who embodies the “finest ideals of the acting profession,” and Ford was selected for having captivated audiences with his genre-defining work and characters.

“Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin stated. “His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible.”

Meanwhile, Ford said, “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

Actor Awards 2026, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, Netflix