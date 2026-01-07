‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals What She Really Thinks of Marjorie Taylor Greene

What To Know Joy Behar expressed anticipation for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s return to The View, noting she “forgives but doesn’t forget.”

Speculation has arisen that The View‘s producers may consider Greene as a permanent panelist, following her increased appearances and positive behind-the-scenes impressions.

While Greene has attempted to rehabilitate her image and apologized for past political behavior, some, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett, remain skeptical about the sincerity of her transformation.

The View cohost Joy Behar has been opening up about former U.S. Representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, ahead of return to the long-running ABC daytime talk show.

Greene is set to make her second appearance on The View today, Wednesday, January 7, her first since officially resigning from Congress. The Republican politician previously appeared on the show’s November 4 Election Day special, just weeks before she announced her resignation from Congress amid a public spat with President Donald Trump.

The View has been cozying up to Greene since her falling out with Trump, which erupted over issues such as the Epstein Files and the funding bill that shut the government down for 43 days. After the President referred to Greene as a “traitor,” she later announced she was leaving her political office and has been making appearances on more left-leaning programs.

“I can’t wait to see [Greene] again, see what she’s up to,” Behar said on the latest episode of The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, per The Wrap, noting that she “forgives but doesn’t forget.”

She added, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

As Greene prepares to make her second appearance on The View, speculation has spread that the show’s producers may be looking to add her as a permanent panelist.

In November, a producer for The View reportedly told the Daily Mail, “Never say never,” when asked whether Greene would join the talk show in a regular capacity.

“She was actually really lovely behind the scenes — no one expected that,” the unnamed insider told the outlet. “And I know that we had a lot more social media engagement that day. Before she was on, I’d have been like ‘absolutely not,’ but now I could see the vision if they decided to go that route.”

The producer continued, “I don’t think it’s in the immediate plans or anything, but she is definitely someone who would be on a shortlist.”

The View‘s current line-up includes Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

Since her falling out with Trump, Greene has been trying to clean up her image, including apologizing for her role in “toxic politics.”

However, not everyone believes Greene has change. On Tuesday’s (January 6) edition of The View, Rep. Jasmine Crockett praised Greene for speaking out against Trump but had reservations about whether she has truly changed her mindset.

“Listen, I can only hope that she’s changed,” Crockett said, per The Wrap. “I don’t quite believe it, but I do want people to give her grace, to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do.”

She added, “I also feel like it’s a bit cowardly, though, to then just quit. Because the heat that she’s facing because she’s on the opposite side of him — imagine what I get.”