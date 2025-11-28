What To Know Marjorie Taylor Greene, after announcing her resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives effective January 2026, is reportedly on a shortlist to join The View as a co-host.

Producers and insiders noted Greene’s surprisingly positive behind-the-scenes demeanor during her guest appearance.

With current co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin set for maternity leave in February, the timing may align for Greene to potentially fill in as a co-host on The View.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly on a shortlist to join The View after resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives.

On November 21, the politician from Georgia announced her resignation, effective January 5, 2026. Greene made her debut as a guest on The View on November 4.

A producer for The View reportedly told the Daily Mail “never say never” when asked if Greene, 51, would join the talk show.

“She was actually really lovely behind the scenes — no one expected that,” the unnamed insider told the outlet in an article published on November 27. “And I know that we had a lot more social media engagement that day. Before she was on, I’d have been like ‘absolutely not,’ but now I could see the vision if they decided to go that route.”

The producer added, “I don’t think it’s in the immediate plans or anything, but she is definitely someone who would be on a shortlist.”

The report wasn’t the first rumblings of Greene potentially joining The View. After MTG announced her resignation, former The View co-host Meghan McCain immediately made a bold prediction via X . “I knew she was going to be the next cohost of The View!” the late John McCain’s daughter, 41, declared. Meghan served as a co-host from 2017 to 2021, with Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, replacing her in 2022.

During Greene’s appearance on The View in early November, she pointed out during a discussion on free speech, “I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way. And I think we need more of that in America. I really do.”

She added, “A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things. They wanted all of us to fight.”

When Sunny Hostin, 57, thanked her for not fighting when they disagreed, Greene continued, “No, I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white, and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds. And I think it takes women to have maturity to sew it back together.”

Considering Griffin will be on maternity leave in February, and MTG’s resignation is effective on January 5, the time might be right for her to fill in.

