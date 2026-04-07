‘The View’ Fans Blast Show for Airing a Week of Reruns

What To Know Fans of The View expressed frustration and confusion after the show aired a rerun on Monday (April 6).

Viewers criticized the timing of the break, arguing that the panel should cover current events.

Other fans defended the show, noting that the spring break is a regular occurrence and had been announced.

Many fans of The View were surprised on Monday (April 6) when they tuned in expecting the panel’s thoughts on the weekend’s news, only to find a rerun of the March 3 episode.

The View is off for the entire week for its Spring break, which moderator Whoopi Goldberg stated last week. However, many viewers missed Goldberg’s announcement and were frustrated with the lack of new episodes at such a crucial time in the news cycle.

“This is crazy! I didn’t hear anything about them taking off this week,” wrote one Reddit user. “I can understand them taking off last Friday for Good Friday, but spring break? What? They aren’t in school and the news doesn’t take a break! This is a crucial time in the trump’s Iran War. I was looking forward to hearing their take on everything.”

Others agreed, with one commenter writing, “TBH, I thought them taking off Good Friday was dumb. They dont even tape on Fridays.”

“DANG! There is so much going on in the news I was so looking forward to watching this week. I thought it was just today they were off not the whole week,” added another.

“Why are they always on break. Don’t make fun of congress if you guys are going to take a break from the news,” another said. “At least put replacements in the panel while they’re gone. They already take a month break in the summer.”

Another added, “This is why we need stand ins. Spring Break isn’t a thing unless you are a student, employers don’t give that. With regard to the breaks in weeks or months, bring on those guest hosts.”

“I turned it on and I’m confused,” said one commenter.

“I’m so annoyed, did they give us a heads up about this?” added another.

However, other fans defended the show, with one Reddit user responding, “Last week they literally said it was easter break.”

“They always take a week off around Easter. This is nothing new,” said another.

“You must really go off the wall when they are off the entire month of August,” another quipped.

Another wrote, “Give them a break, everyone needs a chance to recharge. It is only a week, you will survive.”

“Yes. They said it numerous times last week. They take this week off every year,” one fan added.

“Atleast they give a heads up nowadays. Up until the last few years, they would just piss off without saying a word beforehand (with the exception of Xmas),” another wrote.

As TV Insider previously reported, The View is set to return with new episodes on Monday, April 13, the same date Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has been on maternity leave, is expected to return. During Farah Griffin’s absence, the panel has been joined by several guest hosts, including Savannah Chrisley, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Abby Huntsman, and more.

The View, Returns, Monday, April 13, ABC