What To Know Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her past participation in “toxic politics” after President Trump called her a “traitor,” expressing concern that such rhetoric could endanger her safety.

During a CNN interview, Greene acknowledged fair criticism about not previously condemning similar attacks.

Greene emphasized the need for national unity and urged both herself and others, including Trump, to move away from harmful rhetoric for the good of the country.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is seemingly turning a new leaf after President Donald Trump blasted her on social media as a “traitor” for her criticism of his handling of the Epstein files and other issues.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday (November 16), Greene worried that Trump’s verbal attack on her could result in real-world violence against her.

“The most hurtful thing [Trump] said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong,” Greene told host Dana Bash. “And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Bash agreed that any threats against a person’s safety are “completely unacceptable.” However, she took Greene to task, stating, “We have seen these kinds of attacks or criticism from the President at other people. It’s not new. And, with respect, I haven’t heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you.”

In response, Greene admitted that Bash’s comments were “fair criticism,” adding, “And I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It’s very bad for our country.”

Greene claimed that since the Charlie Kirk assassination, she’s “thought a lot” about the toxicity of modern politics. “I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately, to put down the knives in politics,” she stated.

The far-right politician added that she just wants to see “people be kind to one another,” saying, “We need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people, because, as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle we’re on, we have far more in common than we have differences.”

Greene’s sudden change of tone came as a shock, given her history of flagrant remarks. Bash brought up this point, asking, “So, just to put a button on this, you regret the things that you have said and posted in the past?”

Bash then mentioned examples, such as “The Facebook post that was taken down of you in 2020 holding a gun alongside the Squad, encouraging people to go on the offense against the socialists, liking a tweet of somebody calling for the execution of Nancy Pelosi and former President Obama…?”

Greene said she already “addressed that back in 2021,” seemingly referring to a statement released on her personal X (then Twitter) account at the time that claimed many people had run her Facebook page.

“I never want to cause any harm or anything bad for anyone. So that was addressed back then. And I very much stand by my words I said then,” she continued. “And I stand by my words today. I think America needs to come together and end all the toxic, dangerous rhetoric and divide. And I’m leading the way with my own example, and I hope that President Trump can do the same.”

