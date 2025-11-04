What To Know Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on The View on Tuesday and praised the cohosts for their “professional” exchanges.

She talked about a wide range of topics, including her push for the Epstein client list and healthcare subsidies.

She also revealed exactly who she blames for the ongoing government shutdown.

The View cohosts welcomed firebrand Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday (November 4) to discuss an array of current event issues, including those where she both agreed with her party and stood strongly against it. The result was a highly topical discussion that was respectful and thorough, leading the Georgia representative to praise the cohosts on the panel for their “professional” demeanor in the discussion.

Greene, who repeatedly noted that she still has “love” for Donald Trump, despite certain criticisms of the administration, explained her stances on a wide range of matters, from being openly critical of House Speaker Mike Johnson to fighting for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking client list to her position on the ongoing government shutdown and the extension of the healthcare subsidies at issue.

Amid a discussion of free speech, she praised The View stars for the tone of the interview as an example of how it should work in America. “I think that all of us right here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way. And I think we need more of that in America. I really do,” she said.

“A lot of people wanted me to come on the show and say nasty things,” Greene continued. “They wanted all of us to fight.”

After Sunny Hostin thanked her for not fighting with them, even in moments of disagreement, Greene continued, “No, I didn’t want to do that today, because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path. This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag, is just being ripped to shreds. And I think it takes women to have maturity to sew it back together.”

“I’m with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this. I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men,” she also said.

Greene later admitted she received flak from certain members of her party after she announced her decision to go on the show but shared an interesting theory about where it was really coming from.

“I think there’s a lot of paid social media influencers, and I found it very interesting that they were the MAGA accounts, but they’re all paid, and they all attacked me when I announced I was coming to join you ladies on The View. And I think that’s very weak and pathetic,” she said. “But when I talk about weak Republican men, I’m pretty much talking oftentimes about the leadership in the House and the Senate, and they’re just not getting our agenda done.”

Throughout the interview, Greene repeatedly laid blame on Johnson for some of the most pressing issues facing the country at the moment, including the shutdown: “I feel like the government has failed all of us, and it purely disgusts me. It really does. And I represent a district that is a rural manufacturing district, blue-collar workers, and people have been crushed by decades of failure in Washington, D.C., and so I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone. And the worst thing that I just can’t get over is, we’re not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House. We should be at work. All the people sitting in this audience, they go to work every day. People at home, watching this show, they go to work every day. You go to work every day, the people on your set. And it is an embarrassment to me that we’re not in session,” she said.

In response to Hostin’s note that members of Congress are still being paid during the shutdown, Greene clarified, “I am not taking a paycheck.” She also said it was “fair” to demand a public list of those who are and who aren’t accepting their checks amid the shutdown “because our paychecks are taxpayer funded.”

Greene also reiterated that she is strongly in favor of releasing the Epstein files and said, “It seems like very rich and powerful men are being protected. And I will sign anybody’s resolution, and I’ll get on board with anyone’s push to release those files, because this is about women, especially when they were teenagers, were victims of rape and sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.”

After she agreed with Hostin’s contention that the Republicans don’t have a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare, despite their many attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and her own qualms with the current law, the cohost said she was “stumped” by Greene’s attitude.

“I’m sitting here just stumped because you are a very different person than I thought you were,” Hostin said.

Watch clips from Greene’s appearance on The View below.

“The government has failed all of us and it purely disgusts me,” @RepMTG tells ‘The View.’ “The worst thing that I just can’t get over is [Congress is] not working now and I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House.” pic.twitter.com/kXZOwmui6H — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

.@RepMTG weighs in on the healthcare debate at the heart of the government shutdown and what she is hearing from her constituents in Georgia District 14: “People are beyond outraged, and they’re terrified.” pic.twitter.com/Esc4K7jfAg — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

.@RepMTG on ‘The View’: “Nothing has changed about me. I am staying absolutely 100% true to the people that voted for me, and true to my district.” pic.twitter.com/mTeAGkx2YD — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025



The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC