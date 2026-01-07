‘Expedition X’: Heather Amaro Talks Getting Spooked With Jack Osbourne & What’s Next

What To Know Heather Amaro is dishing on what fans can expect from Expedition X as the show returns for Season 8.

In the opener she is joined by Jack Osbourne, making a guest appearance.

Together, the pair investigate paranormal activity in a gold mining ghost town in Arizona.

The strange and supernatural continue to be uncovered with Expedition X returning for Season 8. Heather Amaro was excited to rejoin her fellow investigators Josh Gates and Phil Torres as they venture across the globe for more otherworldly adventures. Amaro, who stepped in for Jessica Chobot after seven years, links up with guest Jack Osbourne during the spooky season premiere on January 7 for a trip to Vulture City, Arizona. The duo explore the former old west gold mining village with a history that sounds right out of a scary movie, one that contains everything from shadowy figures and a possessed doll.

Amaro and Osbourne capture bone-chilling activity, as well as learn about an ancient legend surrounding the land that unveils another layer of fear and darkness. From there, the hit Discovery Channel series takes the crew to a cliffside castle in Slovenia with known paranormal activity and North Carolina’s Ocracoke Island in search of the pirate Blackbeard’s spirit. Other travels include a trip to rural Pennsylvania for a potential shapeshifting bird sighting, La Mancha, Spain where a guerilla fighter haunts, and the ghostly USS Hornet in San Francisco.

Here Amaro opens up about her spine-tingling experiences.

How is it working with Jack at the start of the season? Jack has a lot of experience and knowledge within this paranormal space. Any particular reason he was brought in for this particular investigation?

Heather Amaro: Well Phil decided to have a baby! But Jack was a natural fit. Many of our team members had been fans of his for years, and I love several of his shows. I was excited to investigate with him, and he taught me a technique that I still use for call and response sessions today.

How is it getting to know him? He has certainly been dealing with a lot with a new child and losing his father.

Jack is such a genuine and kind person. It was awesome getting to know him and work with him. The amount of dad jokes he had up his sleeve kept me constantly laughing, he’s a pun machine! I would be happy to work with him again anytime.

What can you tease about what you two experience in Vulture City?

Let’s just say they call it a Ghost Town for a reason, and the paranormal activity did not disappoint.

How do you feel your work dynamic has evolved with Phil and Josh since coming aboard?

I am so grateful to have such great investigative partners on this show. They have both been so supportive and helpful in creating space to let me come into my own. Phil really does love his bugs, and I now know way too much about leaf cutter ants. And Josh truly is the real-life Indiana Jones! Who else would dive in a submerged pyramid searching for artifacts and mummies? Every opportunity we get to work with him I learn so much.

Stepping in for someone else is never easy. How do you feel you’ve been received by fans?

Change is never easy, and I had some big shoes to fill, but it’s been wonderful being welcomed into the Expedition X family. They are just as passionate about investigating the unknown as I am. I love hearing their stories. It is so exciting to see entire families watching our show together, and I even had a family reach out to tell me about their child’s Expedition X themed birthday party!

You’re venturing all over this season from Slovenia to La Mancha to stateside, what are you most excited for viewers to see? Any particular investigation that you were really interested in tackling? The Blackbeard sounds intriguing.

That is true, we travelled so much I’m still recovering from the jet lag! Investigating Slovenia certainly was fascinating, Predjama Castle is the largest cave castle in the world. I absolutely love Blackbeard. I could do a whole series investigating the ghosts of pirates. But I am also very excited for fans to see our Gettysburg and USS Hornet episodes. It was an honor getting to investigate such important parts of our American history. Many of our locations would have been a privilege to be able to visit within a lifetime, much less in one year.

Your thoughts on female investigators and you helping inspire others to pursue this?

The more the merrier! In fact, I was recently introduced to the Cryptid Women’s Society, which was founded by two women in Australia and New Zealand and they are fantastic. It’s so cool to meet women that are just as passionate about the paranormal as I am. There are so many mysteries and places to investigate, and I love supporting others in this community.

Do you have a go-to must-haves on your travels?

Absolutely. Good skincare, good haircare, and definitely good bourbon!

Expedition X Season 8 premiere, January 7, 9/8c, Discovery Channel