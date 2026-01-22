It’s a new year, but will Discovery Channel be taking all of its shows into 2026? In January alone, the network has brought back some of its most beloved shows, and other fan-favorites are set to return as the year continues, so we’re looking ahead at what’s to come for the network.

For the most part, Discovery Channel’s programming is unscripted and documentary-style. The network launched in 1985 and has produced a number of fascinating programs over the years. Some long-running Discovery Channel shows include Naked and Afraid, Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush, and Moonshiners, which kicked off Discovery’s 2026 programming with its 15th season premiere in January.

But what else will fans get to watch on the network this year? Scroll through the gallery below to see which Discovery Channel shows have been confirmed as renewed and returning in 2026, and keep checking back as more shows are added to the slate as the year goes on.