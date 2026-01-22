Which Discovery Channel Shows Are Returning in 2026? What We Know So Far

It’s a new year, but will Discovery Channel be taking all of its shows into 2026? In January alone, the network has brought back some of its most beloved shows, and other fan-favorites are set to return as the year continues, so we’re looking ahead at what’s to come for the network.

For the most part, Discovery Channel’s programming is unscripted and documentary-style. The network launched in 1985 and has produced a number of fascinating programs over the years. Some long-running Discovery Channel shows include Naked and AfraidDeadliest CatchGold Rush, and Moonshiners, which kicked off Discovery’s 2026 programming with its 15th season premiere in January.

But what else will fans get to watch on the network this year? Scroll through the gallery below to see which Discovery Channel shows have been confirmed as renewed and returning in 2026, and keep checking back as more shows are added to the slate as the year goes on.

Moonshiners
Discovery Channel

Moonshiners -- Season 15

The Moonshiners guys returned to Discovery Channel for Season 15 of their show on January 6. Episodes air Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Josh Gates, Heather Amaro, and Jack Osbourne
Discovery Channel

Expedition X -- Season 11

Josh Gates, Heather Amaro, and Phil Torres returned for Season 11 of Expedition X, pushing the boundaries of the strange and supernatural, on January 7. Episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Contraband: Seized at the Border
Discovery Channel

Contraband: Seized at the Border -- Season 8

Season 8 of Contraband: Seized at the Border, which follows the work of America’s Customs and Border Protection agency, premiered on January 19, with new episodes airing Mondays at 8/7c.

120 Hours Behind Bars
Discovery Channel

120 Hours Behind Bars -- Season 1

The debut season of 120 Hours Behind Bars, which gives an “unfiltered look inside America’s toughest jails” over “five intense days,” premiered on January 19. New episodes air Mondays at 9/8c.

Moonshiners: Master Distiller
Discovery Channel

Moonshiners: Master Distiller -- Season 8

Season 8 of the ultimate moonshiners competition show, Moonshiners: Master Distiller, premieres on Tuesday, January 27, at 9/8c.

Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid -- Season 19 -- Season

Season 19 of Naked and Afraid returns with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, February 15, at 8/7c. This season will feature two expert survivalists facing two weeks on a remote island with no tools. Plus, a group of social media influencers will be put to the test.

Matt Paxton of Filthy Fortunes
Discovery Channel

Filthy Fortunes -- Season 2

Hoarding expert Matt Paxton and his cleanout professionals return for Season 2 of Filthy Fortunes on Sunday, February 15, at 10/9c.

Gold Rush
Discovery Channel

Gold Rush -- Season 16

Season 16 of Gold Rush premiered in 2025, but continues with new episodes in 2026 on Fridays at 8/7c.

