‘Expedition X’ Season 7 Premiere Date & Teaser: Josh and Heather Explore Haunted ‘Irish Alcatraz’

The adventure continues on Expedition X with Season 7 of supernatural investigations. Discovery Channel revealed exclusively first to TV Insider that the hit series would be returning August 20 with the first of a two-part premiere. In the opener Josh Gates and paranormal researcher Heather Amaro venture into the haunted ruins of the notoriously known Spike Island. Over the course of the two weeks, they’ll explore Ireland’s most infamous and brutal prison.

Known for its claims of frightening paranormal activity, the team looks into whether centuries of torment and suffering inside the fortress’ walls have unleashed something sinister. According to the early details, “with an ominous presence underfoot, the search for answers leads them on a harrowing search through the prison’s grim cellblocks and terrifying labyrinth of tunnels.” Needless to say, there is a reason why the historical site has also been given the “Ireland’s Alcatraz” nickname.

As seen in the exclusive teaser shared first with TV Insider, the season will be another wild one right from the beginning. During the clip you hear Amaro warning, “there is something strange about the energy here.” Gates then asks if someone was there with them. The words “Prepare to Face Your Fears” come up. The stage looks set for some eye-opening revelations.

There are visuals of drawing out spirits, disembodied voices, a creepy looking doll, talk of Bigfoot sightings, UFOs, and working a Ouija board. All the ingredients for wanting to keep the lights on, especially for the season that will unfold. We get a look at Spike Island and the demonic activities that took place there including what was described as “throats cut ear-to-ear”. Amaro lets out a scream at one point where Gates calls out her name to help. In another part of the clip the two are running and then going down a passage of some sort. Then a scene where both are screaming in terror.

This is just the start of the chilling eerie encounters and experiences to come. Joining Gates and Amaro once again is scientist Phil Torres as they dig deeper into the unknown chasing down answers to the world’s most spine-tingling legends and mysteries including supernatural hotspots and mystical creatures.

Among the episodes to come sees the team investigate the disturbing demonic activity inside the house that inspired the iconic horror film The Conjuring. Just in time for the latest installment of the series coming on September 5. The brave souls also visit Massachusetts’ eerie Bridgewater Triangle, an area known for its high concentration of paranormal and cryptozoological reports including UFOs and Bigfoot.

Viewers will also follow their journey through the haunted past of Bangor, Maine, the former hometown of prolific author Stephen King. A place that influenced many of his chilling tales. They’ll also delve into unnerving accounts of soul-stealing zombies roaming the streets of Spain. In many of these cases, the boundary between reality and the unknown is blurred. Instances where the truth becomes stranger than fiction.

Expedition X Season 7 premiere, August 20, 9/8c, Discovery Channel (Next Day on Max)