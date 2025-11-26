Will Kevin Costner Appear on ‘Y: Marshals’, the ‘Yellowstone’ Kayce Dutton Spinoff?

What To Know Kevin Costner’s return as John Dutton in the Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals is uncertain due to his character’s death, past scheduling conflicts, and a reported rift with creator Taylor Sheridan, though flashback appearances remain possible.

Y: Marshals, premiering March 1 on CBS, follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he joins a U.S. Marshals unit, with several Yellowstone characters confirmed to reprise their roles and potential for more crossovers.

The spinoff is led by showrunner Spencer Hudnut, with Sheridan only as executive producer, and the show’s access to Yellowstone footage could allow for John Dutton flashbacks despite Costner’s uncertain involvement.

John Dutton is dead in the Yellowstone universe, but what are the odds he could appear in flashbacks in Y: Marshals, the CBS Kayce Dutton spinoff? Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan‘s working relationship reportedly soured during the production of Yellowstone Season 5, and Costner’s Horizon filming schedule was also said to be part of the reason behind his shocking exit from his lead role in the hit series. With Sheridan only serving as an executive producer on Y: Marshals and a new creative team at the helm, could a Costner cameo be possible?

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce (Luke Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Y: Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

The spinoff premieres on CBS on Sunday, March 1, and Grimes previously said that fans can expect to see Yellowstone stars in it. We already know that Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, and Mo Brings Plenty are reprising their roles as Tate Dutton, Thomas Rainwater, and Mo, respectively (watch the Y: Marshals trailer for first looks at Merrill and Birmingham in the show). And with a Beth and Rip spinoff in the works, it’s not far-fetched to think that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser could pop up in the CBS drama to keep these narrative worlds connected (the same goes for Grimes, who could appear in the series tentatively called The Dutton Ranch).

Costner was allegedly interested in returning to Yellowstone for its final season (Season 5 Part 2). Puck reported that Costner wanted to appear in a cameo in the final season, if not return in a more substantial role. That would’ve required flashbacks, given that John was killed off in Season 5, but that never came to fruition. Y: Marshals is produced by the same studio that makes the Yellowstone shows, and CBS and Paramount Network are both under the Paramount umbrella, so the new spinoff would have access to old Yellowstone footage should it want to recycle some Kayce and John scenes. Sheridan is also not the creative lead of the show, which would solve any potential problems about Costner and Sheridan’s reported rift.

Spencer Hudnut is the showrunner and executive producer of Y: Marshals. Hudnut was previously the showrunner for CBS’s SEAL Team. Y: Marshals is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios with Sheridan, along with David C. Glasser as executive producer for 101 Studios, as well as John Linson, Art Linson, Hudnut, Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Sheridan has also inked a new overall deal with NBCUniversal that will take effect by 2029, after his Paramount contract expires in 2028. There is more to come from Sheridan and the Yellowstone universe at Paramount between now and then, with several spinoffs in the works (and some still in limbo).

As Kayce evaluates his family’s legacy and how he wants to change his life with his new start, reflecting on his relationship with his late father would be a big part of that. Y: Marshals could be the way to see new John Dutton scenes again.

Y: Marshals, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS