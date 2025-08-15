Is ‘Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip Spinoff Filming in Montana? Why It Might Not Be

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Few details about the Yellowstone Beth and Rip spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been confirmed. What we do know is that it’s in production, and that Reilly, Hauser, and Finn Little are set to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Carter in the spinoff. A Texas news outlet reported that a Yellowstone spinoff called Rio Palo was filming in Ferris, Texas. If Rio Palo sounds unfamiliar, it should. No show with that name has been announced for the Yellowstone TV universe. An MTV rep recently clarified that the so-called Rio Palo that’s filming in Ferris is not a show by that name, but rather the still-untitled Beth and Rip spinoff.

The last fans saw Beth and Rip, they were living in Montana on a new ranch with Carter. That ranch was said to be about 40 miles outside of Dillon, which is just a two-hour drive from Paradise Valley, where the fictional Yellowstone Dutton ranch was located.

The Dallas Express reported on August 8 that a Yellowstone spinoff titled Rio Palo was filming in and around Ferris, Texas this summer. The report said that an undisclosed location in Ferris would serve as the set for the primary residence for the show’s main characters. Dallas Express did not mention the Beth and Rip spinoff in its report. A representative for 101 Studios, the production company that makes the Yellowstone shows with Taylor Sheridan and MTV, confirmed to Country Living that the show filming in Ferris is the Beth and Rip series and that it’s not called Rio Palo.

The spinoff used to have a working title of Dutton Ranch. Hauser told Fox News Digital that Dutton Ranch is not the show’s title. The official title remains undisclosed.

Yellowstone‘s five seasons were primarily filmed in Montana. The 1883 and 1923 spinoffs were filmed in Montana and Texas. Another Sheridan show at Paramount, Landman, filmed its second season at Sheridan’s new production facility in Texas earlier this year. The massive production hub is settled in Fort Worth and can accommodate four productions at once, per The Wrap. Fort Worth and Ferris are about an hour drive apart.

It seems that this Fort Worth filming campus will be home base for Sheridan productions moving forward. The Beth and Rip series filming in Texas does not necessarily mean that production will never step foot in Montana. The series could be planning to film in both locations, just like the other Yellowstone spinoffs.

This series is one of several for which fans have long been awaiting updates. The other present-day spinoff, The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer, has reportedly finished filming but there have oddly been no updates on when it will come out. The 6666 spinoff has long been radio silent, as has the reported 1944 spinoff. It’s been said that the Beth and Rip show’s premiere date has been pushed to 2026, but that remains unconfirmed. The Y: Marshals spinoff, centered on Luke Grimes‘ Kayce, debuts on CBS in 2026.