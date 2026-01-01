HGTV’s Keith Bynum Hopeful for 2026 After ‘Bulls***’ 2025 & ‘Bargain Block’ Cancellation

What To Know Keith Bynum expressed optimism for 2026 after HGTV canceled Bargain Block in 2025.

Fans sent their own New Year’s well-wishes to Bynum via social media.

Since the show’s end, Bynum and Evan Thomas have continued to renovate houses and even teased a potential TV return.

Keith Bynum is ready to start a new chapter in 2026 following HGTV’s cancellation of Bargain Block.

Bargain Block was one of several home renovation shows canceled by HGTV in 2025, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Bynum referenced the show’s cancellation while reflecting on 2025 in a Wednesday, December 31, Instagram post.

“I’m very happy to say goodbye to 2025,” he wrote alongside photos from the past year. “The first day of this year started off horrifically and honestly it didn’t get much better. Not every year is a great one, but I’m grateful for my friends and that our company survived the onslaught of bulls*** it faced.”

He concluded, “I can feel a different energy already for 2026 and I love it. Love you all!! Happy new year!”

Bynum’s Bargain Block costar Shea Hicks-Whitfield hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Here’s to Twenty-Twenty-SIX… here for the joy, the glow, and the BLISS!🥂🎉✨️🥰.” He replied to her comment, stating, “Yess!!! More love kindness and joy!!!”

Fans also flooded the post’s comments with their love for Bynum and Bargain Block. “Yes, on with the New Year! I love you guys, miss your show. Better thongs are coming for us, right! Authenticity is rewarded 🥰,” one person wrote. Another added, “Hoping that 2026 is your best year yet! Happy New Year! 🥂🎉.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

“I really miss you guys your show was the only show I could get my husband to watch with me,” someone else shared. “He would always say it’s amazing how those guys take a house that look like it should be condemned and fix it up so nice, wish you guys all the luck in the world 2026 be good to them❤️❤️.”

“You guys are the Best!! Miss you Bargain Block Gems! Hope to see your terrific designs again soon!” a different user commented. “Here’s to a Bigger and Better 2026, wishing all the best to you! Happy New Year 🎉🍾🥂🎄🙏❤️.” Someone else wished Bynum “nothing but JOY, LOVE & Success” in the new year.

Since Bargain Block‘s cancellation, Bynum and his on-and-off-screen partner, Evan Thomas, have continued renovating clients’ houses through their company, NINE Design + Homes. The pair also teased a potential TV return, as Thomas shared an Instagram Story photo of Bynum filming on what appeared to be a backyard set in November.

Thomas bid farewell to 2025 by sharing photos of his and Bynum’s latest home projects via Instagram on Wednesday. “Work took us all over the country this year from Chicago, to Georgia, to Nashville, and of course all over Michigan. It’s been a whirlwind of a year, but honestly what years aren’t at this point lol?” he wrote. “Looking ahead to 2026, we are excited to see what kind of fun projects come our way! If you think you may have one for us, let us know! We’d love to hear about it.”