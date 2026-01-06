Evan Thomas Celebrates Keith Bynum’s Birthday After ‘Bargain Block’ Cancellation

What To Know Evan Thomas celebrated Keith Bynum’s 39th birthday by sharing a sweet social media tribute.

Bynum reposted another birthday tribute from his and Thomas’ Bargain Block costar, Shea Hicks-Whitfield.

Bynum previously reflected on Bargain Block‘s HGTV cancellation in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas‘ off-screen relationship is as strong as ever in the months since Bargain Block‘s cancellation.

Thomas took to Instagram on Monday, January 5, to share a sweet birthday tribute to his partner. “Happy birthday, Keith! Love you. Looking forward to an amazing 2026 😍,’ Thomas wrote alongside snaps of the pair traveling together, at restaurants, and renovating homes.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with their own birthday messages. “Happy birthday!!!! 👏👏🎉 Hope you are having a wonderful day!” one user wrote, while another added, “Happy birthday Keith! Miss you guys and all your wonderful projects. Will you return to TV? Hope so. 🥰.”

“Happy New Year gentlemen🎉 Hope you two are enjoying new adventures this year ❤️❤️,” someone else shared. A different person posted, “Happy Birthday Keith, we miss you guys on HGTV.”

“Keep enjoying life journeys together,” another fan encouraged. A separate commenter wrote, “Happy birthday Keith! I miss you and Evan on tv so much!”

The pair have been together for over a decade, having first met on Match.com in 2013. Bynum and Thomas got engaged in 2018, three years before launching their HGTV series, Bargain Block.

In June 2025, Bynum broke news via Instagram that the series had been canceled after four seasons, despite being renewed for Season 5. The show began airing its final Season 4 episodes on Thomas’s birthday in August 2025 before concluding its run the following month.

Bynum alluded to the show’s cancellation while sharing his hopes for 2026 in a Wednesday, December 31, Instagram post. “I’m very happy to say goodbye to 2025. The first day of this year started off horrifically and honestly it didn’t get much better,” he wrote alongside photos of himself with Thomas, family, and friends, from the past year. “Not every year is a great one, but I’m grateful for my friends and that our company survived the onslaught of bulls*** it faced.”

He ended the post on a positive note, writing, “I can feel a different energy already for 2026 and I love it. Love you all!! Happy new year!”

On Monday, Bynum reshared more birthday tributes from his loved ones via his Instagram Story, including one from his Bargain Block costar, Shea Hicks-Whitfield. “HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KEITH!” she wrote alongside a previous birthday post she shared for Bynum back in January 2024.

The upload included a montage of photos of Bynum with her and Thomas on the Bargain Block set, as well as Bynum with her husband, Terry Whitfield, and son, Beau. “Happy, happy birthday to my Babyyyyy @keithbynum_,” Hicks-Whitfield captioned the original post. “Thanks for being so AWESOME! We love you, dearly ❤️.”

Bynum also commemorated his birthday by sharing an Instagram Story selfie on Tuesday, January 6. “First day of 39,” he captioned the pic.