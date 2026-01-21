‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses Tease Michael Stahl-David’s Killer Role: ‘His Thirst for Violence Can’t Be Quenched’

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
THE HUNTING PARTY -- 'Zack Lang' Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Stahl-David as Zack Lang
Preview
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

What To Know

  • In the January 22 episode of The Hunting Party, the team pursues serial killer Zack Lang, whose Pit therapy involved something like a rage room.
  • Executive producers JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn preview the episode and discuss why Michael Stahl-David was perfect for the role.

Since its beginning, this thriller series has shown what an asset FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) is to the team who tracks down the worst serial killers. (All of their deaths were faked after an explosion set the wheels in motion for an escape from the Pit, a secret government facility.) But it’s not just Bex’s smarts that viewers will see on display in the Thursday, January 21, episode of The Hunting Party.

“This episode will have one of our most intense physical confrontations between Bex and a killer,” teases exec producer Jake Coburn. “Melissa goes all out!”

In “Zack Lang,” Bex, the CIA’s Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), and former prison guard Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) are after the titular serial killer, played by Michael Stahl-David. Zack is obsessed with class and bludgeoned wealthy New Yorkers. But Bex notices something very different between his past and present victims, and the team must look into his unresolved trauma to stop him.

“Michael has an unassuming demeanor that makes him all the more scary as an insidious and cunning serial killer like Zack. He’s the kind of guy you’d trust to watch your bag at the airport,” explains exec producer JJ Bailey, praising Stahl-David’s portrayal. “He really brought it in the creepier and more action-packed moments of the episode — he’s definitely not so unassuming when covered in blood and sipping some top shelf whiskey.”

'The Hunting Party' Bosses & Melissa Roxburgh Explain Major Niecy Nash Betts Twist
Related

'The Hunting Party' Bosses & Melissa Roxburgh Explain Major Niecy Nash Betts Twist

Don’t be fooled, though. Coburn says that Zack’s therapy in the Pit involved something similar to a rage room, warning, “When he gets out, his thirst for violence can’t be quenched.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Bailey teases, “Bex will learn a lot more about the backstory of Colonel Lazarus [Kari Matchett] and we’ll be on the cusp of Bex’s discovery that she’s Shane’s biological mother.” But the big question is: When will Shane realize that he’s been working alongside his mom since the Season 2 premiere?

The Hunting Party, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC

The Hunting Party (2025) key art
Melissa Roxburgh

Melissa Roxburgh

Nick Wechsler

Nick Wechsler

Patrick Sabongui

Patrick Sabongui

Josh McKenzie

Josh McKenzie

Sara Garcia

Sara Garcia

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Peacock

Series

2025–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Hunting Party (2025) ›

The Hunting Party (2025)

Jake Coburn

JJ Bailey

Melissa Roxburgh

Michael Stahl-David




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Soccer Player Loses $70,000 After Pronunciation Controversy
Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 10
2
‘SVU’ Preview: Kelli Giddish Says Rollins Is ‘Fascinated’ With Henry
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent on the January 20, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
3
Karamo Brown Skips ‘Today’ Appearance, Citing ‘Mental and Emotional Abuse’
Nathan Fillion as Nolan, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 3
4
‘The Rookie’ Just Delivered One of Its Best & Most Chilling Episodes
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 3
5
‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek Details Horrific Triple Homicide