Where Is ‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Andrew Terraciano After ‘Boston Blue’ Recast Sean Reagan?

What To Know Andrew Terraciano played Sean Reagan on Blue Bloods, but the role was recast for the Boston Blue spinoff.

Terraciano has not commented publicly on the recasting, but the new Sean, Mika Amonsen, has.

Terraciano recently graduated from college. Could his brother, Tony Terraciano, return as Jack Reagan?

Viewers watched brothers Tony and Andrew Terraciano grow up on Blue Bloods. The real-life siblings played Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) sons, Sean and Jack Reagan, on Blue Bloods throughout the 14-season series. When Danny got his own spinoff, Boston Blue, Sean was recast.

Mika Amonsen now plays Danny’s youngest son, and Terraciano hasn’t commented on the casting change publicly. What is the young actor up to now?

Where is Blue Bloods‘ Andrew Terraciano now?

Terraciano graduated from New York University in May 2025. He traveled with his family, including brother Tony, following his graduation, per his Instagram. He most recently posted a carousel of photos from his Halloween celebrations on November 1 (see below).

Outside of Blue Bloods, Terraciano, 22, worked on two short films, one of which he wrote. He acted in a short film called Rogue Assistant in 2014 and wrote a 2022 short called A First Step Into Darkness, in which he also acted. There are no other credits on Terraciano’s IMDb page yet.

Why was Sean Reagan recast on Boston Blue?

Boston Blue follows Danny and Sean Reagan as they make new lives for themselves in Boston. Sean moved to the city first to begin his career as a cop in a place undefined by his family’s law enforcement legacy. After he was seriously injured saving people while off the clock, Danny rushed to Boston and has remained there since Sean recovered. Danny’s carrying on his detective work with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). Their families have gotten close through Sean’s friendship with Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), Lena’s little brother. The Reagans join the Silvers for Shabbat on Fridays, keeping up the Reagan tradition of weekly family dinners.

Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, known as “The Brandons,” co-created Boston Blue. They explained their decision to recast Sean to TV Insider.

“We wanted a slightly different version of Sean,” Margolis said. “We wanted a character that feels familiar, an actor that does resemble the character that we watched grow up. But as you saw in the pilot, he has made some life changes and having joined the police force, he is really picking up that family mantle.” They added that they wanted to “join the story in progress.”

Boston Blue has aired six episodes as of the time of publication. Amonsen recently commented on fan reactions to the recasting, saying he’s seen some backlash.

“There’s been some negativity, for sure,” Amonsen told Us Weekly. “But when I look under those posts that have the negativity, there’s a lot of fans rallying for Sean and people saying that they really enjoyed this character that I’ve created — or my version of [the] character.”

Amonsen’s seen positive reactions to his performance as well. He said, “They’re really enjoying the show, and they love where it’s going in terms of Sean, and that makes me happy.”

Will Jack Reagan be in Boston Blue?

As of the time of publication, there hasn’t been any confirmation that Jack Reagan will appear in Boston Blue. It seems to be only a matter of time before there’s a more significant update on the character in the show, since Danny wouldn’t just ignore his other child.

Wahlberg has teased that more Blue Bloods alums could appear in Boston Blue (Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez already have), but given that they recast Sean, we’d assume they would recast Jack as well, especially provided that the original Jack and Sean were played by actual brothers.