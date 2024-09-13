Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Speaks Out After Getting Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Todd Chrisley‘s eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, is speaking out after he was arrested on Monday, September 9, for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The arrest happened in Tennessee, with a rep for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirming to In Touch Weekly that Kyle was “charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest” and released on a $6,500 bond. A court hearing has been set for December.

Following the arrest, Kyle took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself on the floor in handcuffs while being apprehended by police officers. In the caption, he disputed the charges, claiming that a man had been threatening him for months and trying to extort him for money.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Kyle has expanded on his side of the story, saying that he “called the police for help with a man at my home threatening my life, ramming into my wife’s car, who came back and tried to run me over. Said out loud that was his intention.”

“Literally said ‘Kyle I will kill you dead’, told me to jump in front of his car so he could run me over while revving up his engine and instead of arresting him, they arrest me,” he continued. “As if he is a victim in this situation and I am the aggressor.”

Kyle said he believes police sided with the other man possibly due to his famous last name. Kyle’s dad, Todd Chrisley, is currently serving a federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud.

“Maybe it’s because of my last name. I have heard Rutherford County likes to make a name for themselves and I think they saw this as an opportunity to do just that,” Kyle added.

“I also think it’s very easy for this man to fabricate a story knowing I’ve already had a similar alleged incident and especially when he knows he just came to my house, caused property damage and publicly displayed his intentions to run me over with his vehicle,” he explained.

Last March, Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault when he was accused of threatening his boss during an argument at work. In April, prosecutors dismissed the charges before a trial, though court records did not reveal why the case was closed.

After Kyle shared his post about the latest situation on Instagram, the reaction from commenters was mixed, with some thinking he only made things worse by posting about it publicly.

“Dude why let the world know this crap. You’re whole family’s 15min of fame is up,” wrote one commenter.

“Kyle, please do better! It’s going to be posted every where now!” said another.

Another added, “I know them personally and both Kyle and his wife are very nice people! Everyone is so quick to judge!”

“Their going after all the Chrisleys, Unreal!” said another.

“How do you get yourself into these situations? I work multiple jobs and I’m never targeted by police,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Always more to the story. I don’t believe anything Kyle says.”

Kyle is Todd’s second child with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. He is the brother of Todd’s eldest child, Lindsie Chrisley. While Kyle featured in the first season of Chrisley Knows Best, he disappeared from future seasons after suffering from substance abuse issues and becoming estranged from his father.

Todd went on to marry Julie, who is also serving a federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud. Todd and Julie have three children: Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley. They also gained custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, who is now under the guardianship of Savannah while Todd and Julie are behind bars.

Savannah has previously talked about how Kyle and Lindsie have no contact with the rest of the family.