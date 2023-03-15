Todd Chrisley’s Son Kyle Arrested for Aggravated Assault After ‘Brandishing Blade’

Another Chrisley could be facing jail time as Kyle Chrisley was arrested on Tuesday, March 14, for aggravated assault by the Smyrna Police Department in Tennessee.

According to People, Kyle, who is the son of reality star Todd Chrisley, got into a physical altercation with a supervisor at his job, Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna. He is alleged to have brandished a “fixed blade” during the incident.

Kyle “voluntarily appeared” for “booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant,” according to a Smyrna Police press release obtained by People. He was transported to the Rutherford Country Adult Detention Center where his bond was set at $3,000.

The arrest comes just two months after his dad Todd and stepmom Julie reported to federal prison to serve their sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is serving seven years in Lexington, Kentucky, at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

In 2019, Kyle opened up about his drug problems and tensions within the Chrisley family. These tensions only worsened after Todd was granted custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe.

“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe,” Kyle wrote on Facebook in 2019. “I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, [his parents] have stood by my side.”

“Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology,” he continued. “His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.'”

Kyle is scheduled in court on March 20.