Who’s Your Godly Parent in ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’? (QUIZ)

Percy never wanted to be a half blood, but we sure do.

Every Percy Jackson fan has thought about it at one point or another: If you were to somehow fall into author Rick Riordan’s universe, which Greek God would claim you? Like Percy, would a trident appear over your head once you got to Camp Half Blood? Does your wisdom mean that you’d belong in Athena’s cabin, like Annabeth? We ask ourselves these questions often, especially now that Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians is moving full steam ahead.

We’ve done our research when it comes to Riordan’s book series and the show, so we took it upon ourselves to make a quiz that’ll determine the answer. Demigods typically have traits in common with their godly parents, so we’ve come up with a series personality questions to determine which god you most align with, from Zeus to Dionysus. (Though there are a number of cabins for the children of minor gods at Camp Half Blood, we’re only focusing on the main 12 Olympians for the sake of our test.)

Keep scrolling if you want to find out your godly parent once and for all. Once you get your result, let us know in the comments if you got the one you were expecting (or not).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2, Wednesdays, Disney+