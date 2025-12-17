‘The Price Is Right’ Reveals What Really Happens With Contestants Backstage

Brittany Sims
Comments
Fremantle/The Price Is Right/Instagram
The Price Is Right contestant producer, Hannah Holub, shared what it is like behind the scenes of the game show and what really happens with contestants. A day-in-the-life video was posted on TPIR’s Instagram.

“Come on down and see what a #dayinthelife of a Contestant Producer on #ThePriceIsRight is all about! 👀🎉,” Fremantle US, who produces the show, shared on Instagram.

Hannah ran out on stage to a cheering crowd. She had a clipboard in her hand and a headset on her head in the next clip. The producer appeared comfortable in a white button-down shirt and leggings.

Backstage, Hannah pointed to the potential contestants as she spoke into a microphone. Once the contestants are picked and seated on the set, the producer hypes them up by trying to get them to throw their hands up and encourage them to cheer louder.

The video then switched to Hannah talking to the camera about her role. “Before each and every episode, I get the pleasure of meeting every single audience member that walks through that door,” she shared.

She brings a group of people into a room at one time and asks them where they are from and what they do for a living, just to get to know them better.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fremantle US (@fremantleus)

Hannah shared that enthusiasm, passion, and energy separate the people who get picked from the ones who don’t. After the interviews, she gives the contestants a briefing on what to expect once they get onto the set.

The most serious part of her job is confirming the contestants who will be picked with the showrunner. After that, it’s showtime.

“This is now the workout portion of my day, but also the most fun,” Hannah shared.

Once on stage, her job is to make sure everything goes smoothly, be the hype girl, and answer questions from the audience.

“I truly mean it. I am your number one hype girl. From your name being announced by George Gray to you playing a game with Drew [Carey], win or lose, I am by your side,” she said.

“I’ll give you pep talks before you spin the wheel, keep you calm before the showcase, and make sure you’re having fun because sometimes when it comes to games, we forget just to have fun.”

“Being a contestant is a whirlwind experience, and I want you to enjoy it,” she said. “And then, we do it all again.”

Fans loved the video and asked for more behind-the-scenes content, especially the art department.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

