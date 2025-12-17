‘The Price Is Right’ Player Shows Wild, Wild Moves as He Wins Trip

On the December 16 episode of The Price Is Right, a contestant showed off his wild moves before and after winning a trip to New Orleans. He even dropped to the ground and attempted the worm.

Rudy was the first player to play a game on the episode after winning the first item up for bid. He won a 12.4-inch tablet with a stylus pen and cover worth $1,090.

He then played Make Your Move for a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana. Host Drew Carey pointed out Rudy’s Nassau, Bahamas shirt and asked him if he lived there. He said that his brother went on a trip there and brought him back the shirt. If he won a trip, he would buy him a shirt from that location as well.

The way Make Your Move works is that the game show contestant has to try to correctly guess the price of three items from random numbers on the board. They cannot overlap, and they only have one chance to get it right. Rudy had to pick the prices for a buffer polisher, three video game consoles, and a five-night trip for two to New Orleans.

He danced to the board before picking the prices, drawing a laugh from the audience. Rudy continued to show off his moves throughout the game.

Rudy first put the buffer at $50, but the crowd told him to move it to the beginning to $83. He also put the trip at $3,750, but decided to move it to $6,153 when the crowd encouraged him to. That put the three consoles at $750.

“That looks good to me,” Carey said.

Rudy was correct, and he fell to the ground, sticking his arms out with his chest to the floor. He looked like he was trying to do the worm and also the plank. “Ohhh!” he said.

He then got up and imitated riding a horse across the stage. Drew Carey chuckled as the contestant made his way over to the models, Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube, to stand in front of his prize. Rudy won prizes totaling $8,076.

Rudy spun a 1.15 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so he did not advance to the Showcase. Looks like his brother will get a New Orleans shirt after all.