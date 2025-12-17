What To Know Outlander‘s theme song is getting a makeover in Season 8.

Outlander‘s opening theme song is getting a makeover for its final season as Starz recruits Academy Award and Grammy-winning artist Annie Lennox to lend her vocals to “The Skye Boat Song.”

While Season 8 of the romantic drama series may not arrive until March 6, 2026, Starz has unveiled its first look at the title sequence featuring the refreshed theme song and new visuals that offer insight into what’s ahead for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), along with the rest of their family.

“The Skye Boat Song” is a late 19th-century Jacobite lament that has become inextricably tied to Outlander since composer Bear McCreary put music to the verses, drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations. Scotland native Lennox provides vocals to Season 8’s rendition of the tune as the show approaches its epic conclusion.

“I’ve loved and sung the Skye Boat Song since I was a young girl growing up in Aberdeen,” Lennox shared in a statement. “It represents such an iconic part of Scottish culture and history, and it’s a real honor to have been asked to record it for Outlander‘s final season.”

Past iterations of the theme were performed by Raya Yarbrough, Griogair, and the late Grammy winner Sinéad O’Connor, whose vocals served as the background for Season 7’s theme sequence. “Providing musical support for Claire’s emotional journey through time in the series Outlander has been an unforgettable journey for me as well. More than a decade ago, I produced a demo of ‘The Skye Boat Song’ sung by my wife, Raya Yarbrough, that would go on to become the main title theme for a series beloved by fans around the world,” shared McCreary.

“For the eighth and final season, there was only one singer I hoped to work with to craft a satisfying conclusion to this musical arc: the legendary Annie Lennox,” McCreary added. “I was delighted that Annie recognized the depth of the series’ narrative and channeled that into her heartfelt performance. The score for Season 8 is the culmination of more than a decade of work, and I am excited for fans to experience the final season, our new main title, and other musical surprises ahead.”

Check out the exciting title sequence in the video above, and let us know your thoughts on the new rendition of “The Skye Boat” song in the comments section.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz